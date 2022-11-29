Stowaway cat found in luggage at JFK Airport during Thanksgiving rush got to enjoy his holiday

The orange stowaway cat that was detected and removed from a wheeled suitcase at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York was able to enjoy a nice Thanksgiving dinner.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) northeast region, provided an update on how the cat’s holiday celebration went days after his rescue.

"Smells, the cat who @TSA recently rescued from a checked bag at @JFKairport after he snuck into a suitcase in an attempt to fly to Orlando, enjoyed Thanksgiving at home in Brooklyn," Farbstein wrote in a tweet on Monday, Nov. 28.

In earlier tweets from Tuesday, Nov. 22, Farbstein noted that Smells reportedly snuck into an Orlando-bound traveler’s luggage and was detected by an X-ray unit that scans checked baggage at JFK Airport.

The traveler, who wasn’t named, lives with the cat’s owner, according to the TSA.

Smells was reportedly sent back home after he was found.

"Apparently Smells was planning to chase after a big mouse he heard was running around Disneyworld," Farbstein joked in her Monday tweet.

The photo update of Smells shows the feline seated at a dining table as he looks at a plate of food and a goblet of wine.

The holiday photo appears to be a stark difference from the photos TSA shared of Smells’ stowaway attempt.

One of the photos revealed JFK Airport’s luggage X-ray unit depicted the warm-blooded cat’s thermal signature in red, which stood out against the other packed items. Other photos showed Smells’ orange fur peaked out when a TSA agent unzipped the suitcase.

Stowaway animals are occasionally found and reported by the TSA.

Last year, a chihuahua was found hiding in a Texas couple’s suitcase at a Southwest Airlines terminal as they tried to board a flight to Las Vegas. The couple was able to make last-minute arrangements for the dog’s pickup.

Cats reportedly hide when they’re seeking safety, warmth and rest, according to CatWiki, an online cat owner’s guide.