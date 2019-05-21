Carrie Underwood performs on ‘American Idol’ while wearing 158-carat ring

Carrie Underwood isn’t afraid of a little splurge.

The “Before He Cheats” singer sported a $30,000 custom amethyst ring designed by Kyle Chan for her “American Idol” performance on Monday.

The sparkler, which clocks in at a whopping 158 carats, is set in 14k black gold with double prongs to support the weight of the stone.

“The ring itself weighs close to two ounces,” Chan told Page Six Style. “Not any diva would have that finger strength to hang onto it while performing!”

Underwood, 36, is also a fan of Hueb’s diamond “Labyrinth” earrings, a comparative bargain at $23,290.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.