Carnival Corp's Aida cruises to set sail by end of March

A German cruise line, owned by Carnival Corporation & plc, is kicking off its 2021 season by the end of March even as uncertainty looms over the coronavirus pandemic.

AIDA Cruises' AIDAperla will commence sailing around the Canary Islands, located off the northwest coast of Africa, on March 20, the company announced Tuesday.

Any trips previously planned from March 6 through March 19 "are unable to take place," according to the cruise line.

The German federal government extended its lockdown in order to contain the spread of the virus until March 2021, offering a bit of hope for the heavily battered industry.

The cruise industry has been essentially closed for business since the start of the pandemic last March.

In order to gain passenger confidence and boost economic activity, the company noted that its cruises are in "compliance with AIDA's extensive health and safety protocols, as well as national and local laws and regulations for infection protection."

According to AIDA's website, each guest is required to provide information "on their state of health and risk-increasing factors with regard to COVID-19" before the trip and at check-in.

Medical teams will clarify any symptoms and indications prior to check-in and there will be free COVID-19 PCR tests onboard if required, the cruise line said.

However, passengers must receive a negative test result before starting the trip.

Passengers are also asked to cover their mouth and nose "on the buses and in all areas where the minimum distance cannot be maintained" while onboard.

Guests who are booked on canceled cruises will be notified "immediately" and will be offered rebooking options.