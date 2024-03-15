Car mechanic nurtures injured seagull, names the bird ‘Hopeful’ with optimism it will fly again

A car mechanic can add "animal helping hand" to his resume.

Bruce Garden was first alerted to an injured seagull next to his place of employment 18 months ago.

The car mechanic said the parking lot next to his shop in Dumbarton, Scotland, was the location of an injured seagull whose wing was bleeding, he told SWNS.

After calling animal services and being told to "let nature take its course," Garden was surprised when someone passing by brought the bird into his place of business.

"There was blood coming out of the injured wing, and I just sort of helped her up, and it walked away quite the thing," he told SWNS.

Garden said that yet another person brought the seagull back to the shop, noting that Garden had a soft spot for wildlife.

"I helped nurse it back to health and named it ‘Hopeful’ in the hope it will fly again," he added.

After giving the seagull vitamin D and calcium to heal and strengthen its bones, Garden said he also began to feed the bird.

"Everyone has an impression that a seagull will eat anything, but I can tell you this one doesn’t," he joked.

Garden said the seagull ate mussels, mints and cheese as the mechanic tried to figure out which foods the bird would devour.

The 54-year-old detailed Hopeful’s presence at the mechanic's shop — noting that Hopeful has become quite a popular hit for customers.

"She definitely has a personality," he told SWNS.

He added, "When I’m sitting in the chair in the workshop area of the garage, she will come over and sit on the jack close to me or peck my feet."

Garden said most customers think Hopeful’s presence is interesting — and said he hasn’t gotten any negative feedback.

Hopeful is also known for picking things up off the shop floor and throwing them across the room if it feels the item should not be there.

"She came in and has been part of the furniture ever since," Garden joked.

