Man finds fellow hunter's wedding ring lost in the woods, 8 years later

Whew.

One Maine man is feeling grateful after a fellow outdoorsman hunted down a long-lost possession – his wedding ring.

Shawn Howard was deer hunting in Brighton eight years ago when he lost his wedding band, WABI reports. The hunter believed that the simple band, engraved with the date he married his wife, Theresa, was gone forever – until now.

Over the weekend, user Paul Hutchinson wrote in a local moose-hunting Facebook group over that they found a ring inscribed with Oct. 20, 2001 – the Howards’ wedding date.

Through the magic of social media, Shawn was reunited at last with the long-lost wedding band – just in time for the couple’s 19th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Now, both the bride and groom said they’re thrilled to have the precious piece back.

“To actually take the time to put it on social media and say ‘Here’s this ring. Does it belong to anybody?’ And then to take the time while he’s moose hunting to stop and meet up with me so I can get it from him? That’s very kind of him,” Shawn told WABI of the hunter’s good deed. “It is a wedding ring. It certainly is something that you treasure and it’s nice to have it back."

“I was in tears when I found out,” Theresa echoed. “I was just grateful that [the man] found it. Then he took the time, which was awesome.”

“Lost my wedding ring YEARS ago while deer hunting. Got it back today,” Shawn wrote in a Saturday Facebook post that has since been liked over 250 times.

Commenters described the reunion as "crazy" and "so wonderful."

“Omg God played a hand in that!!!” one fan gushed. “The distance and love.”

“Awesome... sounds like your gonna call a moose in too,” another joked.