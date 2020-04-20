New York man reunited with wedding ring 3 years after losing it at Florida restaurant

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Talk about a ringing endorsement for redoing your patio.

A New York man has been reunited with his wedding band three years after he lost it at a South Florida restaurant, and it was only discovered because the restaurant owner finally had enough time to replace the deck.

In 2017, a couple was dining at Coconuts restaurant in Fort Lauderdale. While eating on the restaurant’s patio deck, the man’s wedding ring fell off his finger and between the wooden floorboards, seemingly lost forever.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the restaurant has been closed to all dine-in services, leaving manager Ryan Krivoy with a lot of time on his hands to spruce up the place. On his to-do list? Replacing the wooden deck.

He found a gold coin, $100 bills, piles of mud and a silver wedding ring with the inscription, “Mike & Lisa 08-21-15,” the Associated Press reported.

After the discovery, Sasha Formica, the marketing manager for the restaurant, posted the find on Facebook, searching for the owners of the engraved wedding ring.

“We’ve been doing some Spring cleaning and found this wedding band under our deck,” the original Facebook post read. “Do you know Mike who lost his wedding band at a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale and married Lisa on 8-21-15?”

The post was shared about 5,000 times, eventually making its way to Mike and Lisa.

Three days later, on April 16, Lisa called the restaurant “absolutely floored that we had found the ring and that somehow the Facebook post had reached her 1,000 miles away,” an updated Facebook post from the restaurant shared.

She even texted pictures of her and her husband eating there in 2017 as proof.

“Mike’s wedding band is safely on its way home to New York. Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word. This is the kind of happy ending we were hoping for!” the restaurant wrote.

Krivoy also made sure to find uses for the rest of the unearthed treasures. Krivoy took the $100 bills and the rare coin from 1855 — that may be worth as much as $2,000 — and contributed them to the tip jar to share with the staff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.