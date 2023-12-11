California teen passes bar exam at 17, becomes one of state's 'youngest practicing attorneys'

A California teen is now a practicing attorney after passing the state bar exam at the young age of 17.

Peter Park, a Tulare County District Attorney law clerk, passed the exam on his very first attempt, according to a news announcement shared on Dec. 6 by the Tulare County District Attorney's office.

"The previous record holder was 18 years old. Park received his test results on November 9 after taking the exam in July," the release stated.

This is reportedly not the first time Park has shown his impressive academic ability.

In 2019, at age 13, Park started high school at Oxford Academy in Cypress, California, the DA's office stated in its release.

During that time, Park enrolled in Northwestern California University School of Law and took part in the school's four-year juris doctor program.

Park was able to do this by using "a state bar rule that allows students to apply to law school through the completion of College Level Proficiency Exams (CLEPS)," the Tulare County DA's office reported.

Park graduated from high school in 2021 after completing the California High School Proficiency Exam.

Park focused on his law school aspirations and graduated from Northwestern California University School of Law in 2023.

He joined the team at the Tulare County District Attorney as a law clerk in August.

"It was not easy, but it was worth it. It required discipline and strategy to pass the bar, and I made it in the end," Park told the DA's office.

"I am extremely blessed to have discovered this path, and my hope is that more people will realize that alternative paths exist to becoming an attorney," Park said.

Park turned 18 last month and was officially sworn in on Dec. 5 in Visalia.

Park is now one of the youngest practicing attorneys in the state of California, according to the DA's office.

"I aspire to become a prosecutor because I am driven by a moral obligation to uphold liberty, equality, and justice in society," Park said.

"I admire how prosecutors keep our community safe and bring closure to victims," he added.

In an email recently sent to the Associated Press (AP), the State Bar said that it could not confirm that Park is the youngest person to pass the state bar – "but it hailed his achievement," the AP reported.

"Passing the California Bar exam is a major accomplishment at any age, and for someone as young as Mr. Park, it is quite an extraordinary feat and one worth celebrating," Executive Director Leah Wilson said in the email to the AP.

The California bar exam is "considered the toughest in the country," according to the University of San Diego School of Law.

"It covers 14 subjects over three days and includes essay questions, multiple choice questions, and performance test assignments," the college states on its website.

Fox News reached out to the Tulare County District Attorney's office for comment.