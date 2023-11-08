Expand / Collapse search
California

California police nab American flag bandit who was caught on camera stealing woman's flag

California police officers went above and beyond to rehang the stolen American flag on the woman's porch

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
California man steals American flag off of woman's porch: 'What are you doing?' Video

California man steals American flag off of woman's porch: 'What are you doing?'

The Orange Police Department in California released Ring camera footage of a man stealing an American flag off of a woman's porch. (Orange Police Department)

An American flag flapping in the wind was stolen off a woman's porch in California, but local police were quick to arrest the suspect, with officers going above and beyond and rehanging the flag on the woman's porch.

In a Facebook post, the Orange Police Department in California shared a Ring surveillance video of a man untying "Old Glory" from the woman's porch.

After successfully untying the flag, the man, who was seen wearing black shorts, a gray sweatshirt and a blue beanie, was seen wearing the stars and stripes as a cape around his shoulders. 

"Hey, what are you doing," the female homeowner asked the suspected thief.

Thief with American flag

The suspected thief was caught on Ring surveillance video stealing a woman's American flag from her porch. (Orange Police Department)

The man's response was unintelligible, but police said that he left with the flag.

Authorities said that the unidentified woman contact police and shared the Ring surveillance video.

Officers with American flag

Officers with the Orange Police Department returned the American flag to the woman's California home. (Orange Police Department)

Police quickly found the flag bandit and arrested him for the theft and on an outstanding warrant.

Thief in California stealing American flag

The thief in California was charged with robbery after stealing a woman's American flag. (Orange Police Department)

Authorities said that officers "went above and beyond" and not only returned the American flag to the rightful owner, but an officer rehung it for her.

