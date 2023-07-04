American flags for families, friends and neighbors are at the heart of this endeavor

For one company and its employees, patriotism — along with a "Made in America" spirit and a strong sense of dedication to family — is a 24/7, 365-day-a-year endeavor.

Shane Henderson, president of Metal Art of Wisconsin, appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" recently to share some of the flag products that he and his team produce on a regular basis — and to reveal how families can personalize the items and make some with their own hands in their own homes.

The DIY projects the company offers are all focused on the American flag and "come with everything you need," said Henderson, in order to offer the family and the kids "an afternoon of fun" as they build and create, by hand, their own wooden flags for their home or school, or as gifts for others. (SEE the video at the top of this article.)

Metal Art of Wisconsin says its mission "is simple."

It's to "provide a quality product, a good customer experience, change some lives, maybe make some friends — and have a little fun along the way."

Henderson and team also say that while their products are "extremely popular," it's their own "hometown story" that captivates so many Americans and draws in people from near and far.

"We are the real deal. American manufacturing at its finest. Made from the heart and made with love," they say on their website.

"Materials, machinery and vendors are all sourced locally when possible, and from within the U.S. as much as possible."

Full kits to make a brand new wooden American flag are available on the company's website, FreedomCabinet.com.

Metal Art of Wisconsin, the company says, began 10 years ago and has grown its following tremendously with its "extremely patriotic" product line.

It includes metal and steel American flags — as well as speakeasy vaults equipped with fingerprint security to hide any "dirty little secrets."

The father-son business first began as an Instagram page that went viral in 2013 — and it took off from there.

The company is based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

It also offers Patriot Crates — with a variety of goodies inside for the veteran, the first responder, the family member, the neighbor, the friend or anyone at all who deserves some special thought and attention.

To learn more, watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it.

