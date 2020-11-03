Firefighters rescue SeaWorld guests stuck on roller coaster for hours

Roller coasters are more fun when they actually work right.

Guests got stuck on a roller coaster at SeaWorld in San Antonio, Texas, when the ride unexpectedly broke down. According to various reports, it took three to four hours for rescue crews to bring the trapped riders back to safety.

The Wave Breaker roller coaster got stuck mid-operation on Sunday afternoon, leaving about 10 riders trapped at an angle, Fox 29 reports. Firefighters were reportedly called to the scene in order to use their ladders to free the guests.

Witness Jolanda Pete Dowell posted a video to Facebook, claiming that he and other riders were stuck for more than four hours. Local news outlets, however, reported that it took “just over three hours” to complete the rescue.

A spokesperson for SeaWorld confirmed to Fox 29 that the Wave Breaker indeed broke down on Sunday at 1 p.m., with 13 parkgoers on board.

"Consistent with our established safety protocols we worked with the San Antonio Fire Department to safely evacuate all guests on the ride. We apologize for the guest inconvenience," they explained. "The safety of our employees and guests is our top priority.”