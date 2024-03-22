California dog owners make ‘secret door’ for pet ‘best friends’ to have regular playdates

Two dog owners solved a big problem by creating a secret door for their furry friends to access for "playdates."

Miranda Stockton and Whitney Tipton are pet owners in San Francisco, California, who have dogs that have become quite friendly.

Stockton and Tipton are next-door neighbors and often took their dogs over to each other’s backyards for playdates.

Stockton, 45, rescued her German shepherd named Fritz in 2022 from the local Humane Society, per SWNS.

DOG QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THE FACTS ABOUT OUR FURRY CANINE FRIENDS?

Tipton, 35, adopted her golden retriever named Trapper around the same time.

Both dogs are about five years old.

The two women said they introduced their dogs to each other — and the pooches immediately became friends despite having very different personalities.

"They played together at the dog park, and Trapper would just break my heart whenever he’d come looking for Fritz," Stockton told SWNS.

Fritz is known for his knowledge — coming off as a smart and judgmental dog, according to Stockton.

TEXAS DOG ADOPTED BY SENIOR CITIZEN AFTER LIVING 700 DAYS IN SHELTER: ‘HE HAS CHOSEN ME’

Trapper, on the other hand, has a typical golden retriever personality. Stockton said affectionately that he's "big, sweet [and a] blundering idiot with a goofy smile."

Stockton told SWNS that she would often see Tipton’s dog Trapper sticking his head under the fence looking for Fritz — and she couldn’t take it anymore.

The two women would often text back and forth asking if the dogs could play in each other’s backyards, but enough was enough.

"I asked Whitney [Tipton] if we could build a dog door," Stockton told SWNS.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

At first, Tipton was not into the idea. Stockton then put some pressure on Tipton’s husband by sending him inspiring pictures she had found online.

Stockton ended up convincing her own husband, Josh Levenson, to get on board with the idea, and the pair called a carpenter for a quote.

The carpenter quoted them a fee of $600 for the design and labor, and the two homeowners decided to go for it and split the cost, according to SWNS.

"We worked with him to design it, [and] I shared my Pinterest photos with the carpenter," Stockton said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added, "He made a door to replicate the photos I had on my board — a perfectly framed, little wood door with mini locks on both sides for privacy."

Now, Fritz and Trapper can easily get to and from each other’s backyards thanks to the small dog door in the fence.

Stockton said her pup Fritz has grown in confidence by playing with Trapper — and the pair are having a ball.