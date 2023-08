Dog quiz! How well do you know the facts about our furry canine friends?

National Dog Day (or International Dog Day) is celebrated on Saturday, August 26 — and millions of dog owners will appreciate the nod to their furry companions.

In a fun lifestyle quiz geared to this day — and whether you own a tiny Chihuahua or a very large Great Dane — test your knowledge of all things dog-related!

Dive right in and see how well you do.

The U.S. has more pet dogs than any other country. Approximately how many pet dogs are there in the U.S.? 50 million

75 million

100 million

150 million Which of these adjectives does NOT describe the German Shepherd? Loyal

Brave

Gentle

Protective Which of these adjectives does NOT describe the Labrador Retriever? Intelligent

Outgoing

Suspicious

Kind Roughly what percentage of people sign their dogs’ names on their holiday cards? 10%

25%

50%

70% Every dog’s nose print is unique, just as our fingerprints are unique to us — true or false? True

False Yawning is contagious even for dogs — true or false? True

False Greyhounds can beat cheetahs in a 5K race — true or false? True

False Dalmatians are born white and their black spots appear later — true or false? True

False Puppies are born with eyes and ears closed as protection against premature exposure to light and sound — true or false? True

False The sound of fireworks is louder to dogs than it is for humans, and dogs don’t know what’s making the sound — true or false? Bizzarre

Bizarre Dogs do not actually cry when reuniting with their owners, according to a study — true or false? True

False What percentage of dogs sleep in their owners’ beds at night? 10%

25%

45%

80% Contrary to popular belief, dogs can see all colors — true or false? True

False French Bulldogs are good swimmers — true or false? True

False Dogs have more taste buds than humans — true or false? True

False





