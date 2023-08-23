Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Quizzes

Dog quiz! How well do you know the facts about our furry canine friends?

Just ahead of National Dog Day 2023, test your core canine knowledge in this fun lifestyle quiz

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published

National Dog Day (or International Dog Day) is celebrated on Saturday, August 26 — and millions of dog owners will appreciate the nod to their furry companions.

In a fun lifestyle quiz geared to this day — and whether you own a tiny Chihuahua or a very large Great Dane — test your knowledge of all things dog-related!

Dive right in and see how well you do.



Mobile app users: Click here to play the quiz!

Have you tried our pets quiz? Check it out! 

What about our cats quiz? Try it here! 

To take even more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click on this link.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 