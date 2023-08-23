Dog quiz! How well do you know the facts about our furry canine friends?

National Dog Day (or International Dog Day) is celebrated on Saturday, August 26 — and millions of dog owners will appreciate the nod to their furry companions.

In a fun lifestyle quiz geared to this day — and whether you own a tiny Chihuahua or a very large Great Dane — test your knowledge of all things dog-related!

Dive right in and see how well you do.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The U.S. has more pet dogs than any other country. Approximately how many pet dogs are there in the U.S.?</h3> <ul> <li>50 million</li> <li>75 million</li> <li>100 million</li> <li>150 million</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these adjectives does NOT describe the German Shepherd?</h3> <ul> <li>Loyal</li> <li>Brave</li> <li>Gentle</li> <li>Protective</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these adjectives does NOT describe the Labrador Retriever?</h3> <ul> <li>Intelligent</li> <li>Outgoing</li> <li>Suspicious</li> <li>Kind</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Roughly what percentage of people sign their dogs’ names on their holiday cards?&nbsp;</h3> <ul> <li>10%</li> <li>25%</li> <li>50%</li> <li>70%</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Every dog’s nose print is unique, just as our fingerprints are unique to us — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Yawning is contagious even for dogs — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Greyhounds can beat cheetahs in a 5K race — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Dalmatians are born white and their black spots appear later — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Puppies are born with eyes and ears closed as protection against premature exposure to light and sound — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The sound of fireworks is louder to dogs than it is for humans, and dogs don’t know what’s making the sound — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>Bizzarre</li> <li>Bizarre</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Dogs do not actually cry when reuniting with their owners, according to a study — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What percentage of dogs sleep in their owners’ beds at night?</h3> <ul> <li>10%</li> <li>25%</li> <li>45%</li> <li>80%</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Contrary to popular belief, dogs can see all colors — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>French Bulldogs are good swimmers — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True </li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Dogs have more taste buds than humans — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section>





