Buried treasure found on farmland, plus Kirk Cameron inspires new book readings

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
rare coin split

An historic treasure trove of gold coins are seen displayed on a table (left), with a single valuable coin from the "Great Kentucky Hoard" on the right. (NGC)

GOLD RUSH – Rare Civil War-era coins that are worth millions of dollars were found buried in a Kentucky cornfield. Here's what happened next. Continue reading...

'HEART SHATTERED' – Tater Tot, the tiny inspirational kitten who wore splints and charmed thousands of fans, has died suddenly. Continue reading...

ONE FOR THE BOOKS Inspired by Kirk Cameron, a nationwide "See You at the Library" event is already experiencing dissent, but hundreds remain committed to it. Continue reading...

Kirk Cameron and protestors

Kirk Cameron has received backlash for months now about his faith-focused and patriotic book events, but he and hundreds of other Americans will be reading on Saturday, August 5, at libraries across the country.  (Kirk Cameron/Brave Books)

GOLF GONE WRONG – Golfers had an unexpected surprise when a black bear dug through one of their golf bags — and then took off with it. See the video...

WATCH OUT FOR PHISHING — Looks like a regular email, but beware. Continue reading…

BEAR-Y STRANGE – A zoo in China is denying that its sun bears are humans dressed in costumes as a video of a standing, waving bear in an exhibit has gone viral. Continue reading...

A bear standing on its hind legs

A video of Angela, a sun bear at the Hangzhou Zoo, has gone viral after some people insist she resembles a human. (Reuters/Shanghai Daily X)

SHORT QUESTIONS WITH DANA PERINO – John Roberts of Fox News Channel reveals the historical figure he'd like to talk to — and what he'd tell his younger self. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

