Wedding flowers that look beautiful but won't break the bank

Flowers can be an expensive part of your wedding bill, but they don't have to be.

A 2023 study conducted by The Knot found that the average cost of wedding flowers is $2,800.

Many go straight to artifical flowers to save.

While artifical flowers are an option, and not a bad one depending on your preferences, they aren't the only way to go for budget-friendly flowers.

If you want to save money on the flowers used during your big day, here's inspiration for how to do so.

One of the least expensive routes you can take is to plant your own flowers.

Doing this will make your wedding flowers extra sentimental on your big day.

While this can be a great personal touch for your wedding, the ability to plant flowers isn't a luxury or a desire that everyone has.

First and foremost, to plant your own flowers, you'll need the outdoor space to do so.

You'll also need to dedicate yourself to keeping your flowers alive and blooming.

If you do decide you want to plant your own flowers for your wedding day, have a backup plan in place, just in case things don't go quite as planned.

If planting your own flowers sounds daunting but you'd like to go the DIY route for your wedding, create your bouquets and centerpieces yourself.

Try to focus on flowers that are in season to keep costs low and buy local if you can.

Creating your own wedding bouquets gives you full creative control and can be a fun project to work on with your spouse.

If you want to work with a florist, it isn't necessarily impossible to do so on a budget.

If you are going to work with a florist, be upfront about your budget, and learn about all the options in your price range.

Go in knowing that you may have to make sacrifices, but you can still come out with a beautiful bouquet.

There are certain flowers that are going to cost more than others. Straying away from costly options and choosing more affordable alternatives can keep costs low.

For example, peonies are one of the more expensive wedding flowers you can choose.

Roses, daises, alstroemeria and anthurium are traditionally cheaper options.

Going with artificial flowers on your wedding day comes down to preference.

If you want a beautiful bouquet and real flowers aren't a priority for you, there are lots of artificial options to consider.

Silk flowers are a great option to get the look of real flowers for a lower cost. If you want to go with a more unique look for your wedding day, wooden and dry flowers make for great bouquets and floral decor around your venue.

There are many pros to artificial flowers beyond just the cost. Artificial flowers require no maintenance, as real flowers do.

You can also keep your artifical flowers as they are for years following your big day.

