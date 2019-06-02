'Bridezilla' kicks guest out of wedding for wearing floral dress with white spots on it

One bride took the concept of “no one but the bride wears white” a little too literally.

A Reddit user took to the online forum to check to see if she was out of line at her brother-in-law’s wedding. According to the poster, however, her issues with the bride started long before that.

According to AmitheweddingdressAH, she’s very close with her brother-in-law and asked her to be in the wedding party as one of his groomsmen. While they recognized it wasn’t traditional, everyone seemed ok with it. Then, things changed.

“I got a call about two weeks later from him telling me that Ashley (the fiancé) wasn’t comfortable with it,” she posted. “From what I gathered, she was concerned about the stag night and that a woman coming along could cause problems. I was completely baffled since my husband was going (to the local pub, hardly anything wild). Again I let it slide because I didn’t want to cause problems.”

BRIDE WON'T LET GRIEVING MAID OF HONOR OFF THE HOOK FOR BACHELORETTE PARTY

The day of the wedding started off well, and it wasn’t until the reception that the problems started. “Then the reception rolls around and (my brother-in-law) comes up to me looking mortified,” the post continues. “He asks me if I have anything to change into. At first, I’m confused, then I see Ashley staring daggers at me.”

Apparently, the bride felt that the poster’s dress was white, and she wanted her to change. According to the poster, she was wearing a floral pattern with small bits of white showing through. Despite it being a very colorful dress, the bride wanted her to change. “I said I didn’t have anything to change into. This is the point where Ashley comes over and tells me with a smirk that her mother, who is overweight and in her mid-sixties, has a dress I can borrow. I told her there wasn’t a chance a dress from her mother would fit me and she told me it was either wear it or go back home and change.”

At this point, AmitheweddingdressAH left the wedding. Since then, the bride has asked for an apology. Based on the responses to the thread, however, she probably won’t be getting one anytime soon.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Most users seemed to agree that the bride had some sort of issue with her new sister-in-law. As one user put it, “Wow. That Bride has some serious self-esteem issues to be that jealous/judgy of (the original poster).”

Another user shared a similar sentiment, saying “This has nothing to do with the dress. The bride is extremely jealous of OP and was looking for an excuse to get rid of her. She wants to drive OP away from her new husband permanently.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Others agreed that the bride was taking the “no white” rule way too seriously. One user said, “…while I understand the taboo of wearing white to a wedding when you’re not the bride I was under the impression that a white accessory (aside from a veil.) or something where white wasn’t the main color was alright.”