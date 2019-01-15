KFC employee arrested for 'battery' after throwing boxes of chicken at customer's face

A KFC employee in Florida was arrested for battery and fired from her job after tossing a couple boxes of chicken and biscuits at a customer in the drive-thru.

Ronald Jenkins, 53, started recording the employee, Shade Renee Simmons, 30, and her co-workers as they prepared his order after he noticed they weren’t being sanitary.

“She turned around and starting putting [food in the boxes] with no gloves on, no hair net after handling money,” Jenkins told News 4 Jax.

Simmons confronted Jenkins about recording her and the situation got heated. When she gave Jenkins his food, she hit him in the face with the bag.

“She didn’t throw it, she actually swung it and hit me in the face with it basically. It wasn’t a throw, it was a backhand pow,” Jenkins said.

“It hit me in the mouth and damaged my tooth and my glasses fell off. My tooth was bleeding,” he said.

Jenkins went inside the restaurant and told the manager what happened and he was given a refund for his food. He also showed the video to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, who later responded to the KFC and arrested Simmons.