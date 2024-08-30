Bride walks herself down wedding aisle after mom runs late to ceremony: ‘Invitation said 2pm'

A bride recently walked herself down the aisle after her mother failed to be there on time.

The newlywed woman sought advice on Reddit after her wedding day turned into a fiasco thanks to a few tardy family members.

"The day of the wedding started out as they normally do. I [the bride] was inside getting ready and final touches were being made outside," she wrote in her August 27 social media post.

WEDDING REGRETS PLAGUE WOMAN AFTER SHE SPENDS $90K, CALLING IT ‘MONEY DOWN THE DRAIN’

She continued, "After I was almost ready by noon, my mom had to run back to the hotel 20 minutes away to change and come back with my grandma and family friend."

With a prompt ceremony start time of 2 p.m., the bride said the group was running a little late — but nothing bad enough to alter the day's schedule of events.

"Next thing I know, I’m walking myself down the aisle with no mom, grandma, or family friend in sight," she said.

"The ceremony continues, and it’s over before we know it."

REDDIT USER SHOCKED AT WEDDING ACTIONS OF BRIDE AND GROOM: ‘THEY ARE OUT OF THEIR MINDS’

The bride said the three wedding guests arrived 45 minutes later.

"Then, I proceed to go and tell them it’s over and that they missed it … that 2:00 meant 2:00," she continued.

She added, "My mother immediately became hostile and proceeded to blame the bakery for not having buns ready. Then, [she] said they were stopped by a train, and my personal favorite was, ‘It’s your fault you didn’t call or text to see where we are.’"

WOMAN 'IN UTTER SHOCK' BY BIZARRE WEDDING INVITATION: 'TACKIEST THING I'VE EVER HEARD'

The bride responded by saying simply, "The invitation said 2:00" — and noted that the wedding officiant had another ceremony after hers, so they were on a tight schedule.

At the end of the Reddit post, the bride said she later found out that her mother was late to the wedding because she "wasn’t done getting herself ready."

Florida-based etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore told Fox News Digital that someone should have simply called the mom "to see where they were and why they were running late."

She added, "Many weddings run a little late due to various issues, so it would not have been a big deal to wait for the mother and the grandmother to return if they were a few minutes behind."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

She also emphasized the importance of being punctual at a wedding.

"A wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime event, so to exclude important family members just to start on time seems a bit extreme," she said.

Whitmore said the issue described on Reddit sounded like something that could’ve been avoided with a simple phone call and proper planning.

Other users took to the comments section of the bride’s post and shared their opinions.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

One user sided with the bride, saying, "If she could receive a text, she could send a text. It’s not up to the bride or groom to keep track of family on their wedding day."

Another Redditor agreed and wrote, "I wouldn’t have held up the ceremony for mom because with people like her, you never know when they’re going to show up. You have to get on with your life."

Another user took an entirely different approach.

This person wrote, "If my mom and grandma weren’t there within 15 minutes of the start time, I would have called because my brain would have me thinking they’re dead in a ditch somewhere."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another individual wrote on the platform, "If it were my mom … I would’ve waited. It’s a special day and I cannot imagine not having had my parents present."

Fox News Digital reached out to the bride for comment.