Wedding regrets plague woman after she spends $90K, calling it 'money down the drain'

A woman on Reddit is seeking advice after experiencing major regrets about decisions she made ahead of her wedding day.

The user, ReceptionMore8424, posted in the "r/wedding" subthread to express her guilt and "heartbroken" feelings.

She said many of her regrets concern the way she looked on her big day. She wore a poorly fitted dress, didn't have her makeup done professionally and was lacking a spray tan, she said.

REDDIT USER SHOCKED AT WEDDING ACTIONS OF BRIDE AND GROOM: ‘THEY ARE OUT OF THEIR MINDS’

The user also said her dress was too big, long and wrinkly — she called it "a $5,000 trash bag."

She wrote, "It overwhelmed me, and I didn't feel like a bride. I felt like I was playing dress up."

ReceptionMore8424 said she also regrets not losing weight before her wedding, not getting a facial and not having other beauty care treatments done before her special day.

The choice of wedding venue, she said, was another big regret — as it was "classy and over-the-top," and she now wishes she'd gone with a different "party/barn vibe" for more relaxation.

WOMAN 'IN UTTER SHOCK' BY BIZARRE WEDDING INVITATION: 'TACKIEST THING I'VE EVER HEARD'

"I felt horribly out of place and had impostor syndrome the whole day," she wrote.

The now-married woman said she also hates her wedding photos, as they trigger breakdowns over the $90,000 she spent on her wedding.

She continued, "That sickens me because, in my head, the whole thing was a waste and that is all money down the drain."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

Although she was thrilled to be marrying her "best friend in the whole entire world," the wedding blues got the best of her, she wrote.

The user asked for help from the Reddit community, saying, "I have no idea how to move on [and] I can’t seem to."

She said, "I’ve had a pit in my stomach and lump in my throat about this for months."

Wedding expert Allison Cullman, who works for Zola, a New York City-based planning company that helps engaged couples plan their nuptials, told Fox News Digital that having regrets after a major day such as a wedding is common.

ON REDDIT, GUEST WHO BOLTED FROM BRIDE'S DRY WEDDING TO GO DRINKING IS DEFENDED BY THERAPIST

"We put so much pressure on the wedding day to be absolutely perfect that we sometimes lose sight of what really matters — that you’re marrying your person in front of the people you love the most," Cullman said.

"Reflect on the moments that brought you joy and cherish those memories."

"When so much time, attention and budget goes into your celebration, it’s normal to feel disappointed when things don’t go as planned," she added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Cullman noted that many couples often feel regrets after "the big day" — not having the right videographer or a "day of" coordinator being two of the major ones.

Cullman also said that social media can contribute to wedding day guilt as newlyweds often compare their day to those of others.

"To move past the wedding blues, consider focusing on the positive aspects of your special day," she said. "Reflect on the moments that brought you joy and cherish those memories."

Cullman said, "It's also important to acknowledge and accept your feelings. Rather than suppressing them, recognize your emotions and, if needed, seek support from a therapist or counselor to help process these feelings constructively."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She recommended creating a scrapbook with highlights from the wedding or writing a letter to your future self to celebrate "the happiness of marrying your best friend."

Fox News Digital reached out to ReceptionMore8424 for further comment.