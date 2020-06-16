Bride slammed on Reddit for 'tone deaf' sign reading 'Brides Lives Matter'

A bride who was reportedly making light of a serious movement has drawn the ire of Reddit this week.

An anonymous bride was shamed on the forum’s Wedding Shaming subreddit for allegedly co-opting the phrase Black Lives Matter — a national movement against racism and police brutality that has recently been protesting the death of George Floyd, among others, at the hands of police officers — to make a silly statement about her wedding with the phrase “Brides Lives Matter.”

The photo, showing what appears to be a white woman standing next to the black-and-white signs, has since sparked backlash on Reddit, with thousands deeming the move as “tacky” and attacking the bride’s alleged choice.

“I think this very well may be the worst thing I’ve ever seen on this sub,” one person wrote.

“Oh yes...they can be tone-deaf and extremely self-centered,” another commented.

“Oh god finally someone is standing up for that oppressed group in society, the brides, who have to live their lives in fear every single day," another sarcastically commented. "Thank god for this one brave soul, speaking up for the lives of brides everywhere."

“Yikes yikes yikes,” one simply wrote.

Though the post was shared to Reddit on Sunday, it is unclear when the photo was first taken. It has also been suggested by commenters that the signs may have been Photoshopped with the offending phrase.

The Black Lives Matter protests have continued for three weeks across the nation — and the world — after the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died from asphyxia due to neck and back compression in police custody, according to an autopsy.

Protestors have taken to the streets to demand police reform and justice for Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other black men and women who have recently been killed by officers.