Bride slammed for 5-page ‘detailed’ photographer checklist, refusing to pay ‘until they’ve all been taken’

A bride-to-be has taken to social media to offer some "advice" on how to make sure every bride gets the exact photographs she wants on her wedding day.

In a post that's since been shared on a wedding shaming Facebook group, the bride explained she wouldn't be paying her photographer his final payment, unless he was able to tick off a list of specific shots from a five-page checklist.

Thinking she would be helping other brides in their "planning process" the bride also explained she would be following the same procedure with her videographer, too.

"So I've been listening to a lot of people who've already had their weddings and they said one of their biggest mistakes was not telling the photographer all the shots they wanted," she wrote.

"So I'm going to use the next five pages to write down each shot detailed in the form of a checklist to give to the photographer.

"He cannot get his final payment until they've all been taken."

"These same rules apply for the videographer," she continued.

"I will write down the specific videos I want recorded full length or edited etc.

"This is a one time thing and I want to make sure I have every picture and video shot I wanted.

"Hope this helps someone who may have passed this up in their planning process."

The bride-to-be also included a snap of her checklist, with a number of friends and family members who she was keen to have photos with.

And while the post was intended as advice to other brides, it seems to have had the opposite effect after the woman was slammed by other users, with several explaining "that's not how it works."

One wrote: "Umm usually the photographer gives you the contract.

"Usually pay a deposit and the rest of the fees before they come to your wedding."

While another said, "Just let the professionals do their job and don't hire people you don't trust."

The post was also flooded by outraged wedding photographers, with one revealing "this is why I don't photograph weddings anymore."

One explained, "I'm a wedding photographer and that's not how it works.

"I would walk out of there. We take a 'requested photos' list but sometimes a shot just doesn't happen the way someone envisions it.

"This is why I have a contract, which says 'I will do my best to take all the requested shots, but I am not responsible for missed shots' and also that my money is due before the wedding."

Others understood that the bride wanted certain shots on her big day, but explained withholding the photographer's fee was not the answer.

"I'm all for making a list for the photographer to have so they can make sure to get all the shots you want - wedding days are crazy and you don't always think about things that are still super important," one wrote.

"But threatening not to pay them?

"Nope, no professional is going to accept that - there's a reason they require payment in full before the actual wedding."

