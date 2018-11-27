Wedding photographer arrested after having sex with guest, urinating on a tree while on the job

A wedding photographer in Texas was arrested while on the job after allegedly having sex with a guest and urinating on a tree.

Katie Mehta, 26, who goes by the name Max McIntyre for her business and swimsuit modeling career, was documenting a wedding at Parker Manor in Weatherford when the incident occurred.

According to the arrest report, an off-duty sheriff providing security at the event was alerted about Mehta’s “inappropriate” behavior by a member of the wedding party, WFAA reported.

Mehta was reportedly having sex with a man from the wedding. When the officer advised her to leave, she went over to a tree and “began to urinate,” according to the report.

The photographer reportedly smelled strongly of alcohol and was found with a bottle of alprazolam, a prescription commonly known as Xanax used to treat anxiety or panic disorders, in her jacket, which the officer believed she was mixing.

After she was arrested, Mehta became belligerent and started yelling threats to the officers in the car, including: "Y'alls daughters are dead” and "Y'all families will be dead by Christmas," WFAA reported.

Mehta, who is now facing charges of public intoxication and a felony charge of obstruction or retaliation, didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Someone identified as Mehta’s sister told WFAA the photographer told her family she had been given spiked drinks unknowingly while she was working at the wedding. She was also allegedly approached by two men who tried to “do inappropriate things.” After yelling for help, the situation “got turned around in a negative way,” the sister claimed.