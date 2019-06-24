Bride shames sister for 'not appropriate' bridesmaid dress, removes her from wedding party

A bride and her sister may be on the outs over a dispute about a bridesmaid's dress.

In a post on Facebook, the anonymous bride wrote that her wedding was only eight days away, but her sister – who is a bridesmaid – still had not ordered a dress.

“My wedding is in 8 days and I told my little sister in January to get a navy dress with flowers on it,” the bride wrote.

BRIDE CAUGHT SCAMMING HUNDREDS OF DOLLARS FROM HER WEDDING PARTY: 'THAT'S A CRIMINAL'

When the bride brought up this point to her sister, she reportedly responded with a photo of a black see-through lace maxi dress from Fashion Nova and told the bride she was thinking of wearing it to the wedding.

“I said that’s not appropriate for my wedding especially as a bridesmaid so if this is your hint you don’t want to be a bridesmaid just say it,” the bride continued.

And, according to the bride, the sister is no longer in the wedding. She is also not invited to “do all the bridesmaid fun” or go to the bachelorette party.

The post, which was shared to the popular wedding-shaming Facebook group called “That’s it, I’m wedding shaming,” received nearly 300 reactions and 150 comments, with many split on whether or not the bride’s reaction was justified.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“That's lingerie, not a bridesmaid dress,” one person wrote, siding with the bride.

“I can't decide if she actually thought this dress would be okay to wear or was using it as an easy way out,” another wrote.

“Wearing this to a wedding is basically screaming 'LOOK AT HOW HOT I AM! IGNORE EVERYTHING ELSE!' I'd legit throw someone out if they showed up wearing this. However, I'd wear this as my wedding night attire for sure!” another pro-bride commenter shared.

“Sister is my hero. Bride sounds exhausting,” one person commented, defending the sister.

“Lmao this is hilarious and I love the sister,” another wrote.

“Which person are we supposed to be shaming? I’m torn, I hate them both,” another curtly put.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Despite commenters' mixed feelings on the look, most agreed that the bride could have allowed her sister to attend the bachelorette party without being a bridesmaid. And another went as far as to call the bride’s response “petty.”

Many also claimed that they would, in fact, wear the $70 Editorial Cover Floral Maxi Dress to a festival or some other type of occasion — just not a wedding.