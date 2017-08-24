Bride loans wedding dress to 12 different women in one year

Finding that perfect wedding dress is something many women dream of. For these 12 women, their perfect dress happens to be the same one.

Dawnetta Heinz, a personal trainer in Omaha, NE, had just celebrated her first wedding anniversary when she started thinking about her dress and what she should do with it.

As she was packing up her things to move to a new house, Heinz decided she wanted to use her dress to give back. She took to Facebook and posted the gown from David's Bridal on a buy/sell/trade group, offering it to a bride who couldn’t afford to buy a new wedding dress.

“If we can help somebody else feel good on their special day, I would love to do that,” Heinz told Yahoo Style.

Well, Heinz ended up finding not just one somebody to feel good – she found 12. A dozen women responded to her post, sharing their personal stories about how much the dress would mean to them. The overwhelming response made Heinz want to help them all.

“I had so many people messaging me telling me their story, how they couldn’t afford it, how they’d have to go to Goodwill. Then I just commented on the post, ‘What would you guys think if we just passed the dress on to the next person?’”

That’s all it took for the women to get on board with the idea, pleasing Heinz, who herself can empathize with economic struggles.

“We were homeless,” she said of her past. “We sold shakes and were barely getting by, living out of our car.”

Now that she’s more financially stable, Heinz is doing what she can to help others. The dress, which retails for $1,200, will now be a fixture at many different weddings, all scheduled within the next year.

One of the women in the group called the dress share the ‘sisterhood of the traveling dress,” which Arianna Pro, the first women to use the dress, has already found to be true.

“When I tried the dress on for the first time, there was no altering, there was no nothing. It fit like a glove,” Pro said to Yahoo Style.

Heinz hopes the dress will continue to circulate, as long as it can hold up against wear and dry-cleaning.