Bride, groom fall into river during wedding photos while attempting 'romantic' dance move

One couple took a chance on a dance – and accidentally went swimming on their wedding day.

Canadian couple Lora Wendorf and Jordan Devries were posing for photos on a riverside dock on the big day when they broke out a bold dance move for a dramatic picture, Metro reports.

“I was just so in the moment and so happy that I said to Jordan ‘Babe give me a dip,’” Wendorf told news agency South West News Service (SWNS).

"I wanted to do a romantic dance move that you see on 'Dancing With The Stars.' But Jordan is not a dancer and neither am I,” the bride continued. “I didn’t give him much notice. I did the backwards dip and he wasn’t quite ready and I fell into the river.”

Moments later, the Vancouver Island woman emerged from the water – to discover that her new husband had tumbled in with her.

“I was in pure shock, it didn’t sink in for a few moments. Jordan and I are pretty easy-going people and I said to him ‘You dropped me!’”

Freshening up in the bathroom after the surprise plunge, Wendorf admitted that she almost cried at the sight of her dress, hair and makeup, soaking wet.

“I was on the verge of bawling,” she recalled. “But at that moment my brother-in-law came in and he just started laughing. It made me laugh too.”

Making the best of things, the good-humored bride took a shot, brushed out her hair and removed her eye makeup, before heading back to the party – just as the skies opened up.

“I took a shot of rum and then a torrential downpour started outside,” Wendorf remembered. “I just looked at my husband and said ‘Well, I guess we’ll go meet the guests soaking wet.'”

“People did ask why we were all wet but I laughed it off and we had a good time,” she added.

The lighthearted newlyweds, both 35, even used images from the photo shoot fail in their thank-you notes to wedding guests following their August 2017 nuptials.

“You got to own what happens to you,” the bride explained.

“Life is never going to be how you want it to be. Obviously, I wanted the beautiful picture with the sunset but instead we got a hilarious story.”