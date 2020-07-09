Perfect honeymoon road trips for newlyweds

Weddings are looking different recently – so it’s no surprise honeymoons are, too.

As people are postponing, or outright canceling, their upcoming nuptials because of coronavirus, those who have pulled the matrimonial trigger are finding it difficult to go on a far-flung vacation – either because of popular tourist destinations being closed to visitors, or just a general fear of flying at the moment.

But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t celebrate your newfound newlywed status.

Instead of jet-setting off to some international beach or domestic hot spot, why not set your eyes on the road ahead of you (it can also be used as a marriage metaphor for the years ahead of you, if you’re into that sort of thing) – especially as gas prices continue to be historically low.

Below are some of the best romantic spots for couples just starting their lives together.

Beverly Hills to Sonoma County, Calif.

SoCal to NorCal jaunts might test some new couples from the traffic alone, but the coastal views and promise of world-class vinos upon arrival should stave off any burgeoning road rage.

Sonoma County has a lot to offer, even when wearing a mask, with its pastoral park trails and First Friday art walks. If you – or your significant other – are oenophiles, there are more than enough wineries, like Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, which offers private tours if you’re willing to shell out for the social distancing-approved experience.

Chicago to Lake Forest, Ill.

This quick 45-minute drive will take you from city stress to shore calm in no time at all. The lake-front town offers hikes in its Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, walks along its tranquil Lake Michigan waters and fine dining options like the historic Deer Path Inn, which has been rated no. 1 best hotel in the Midwest, should your romantic strolls work up an appetite – al fresco, of course.

Detroit to Grand Rapids, Mich.

Picture this: a mid-summer walk along the spellbinding artwork at the Frederik Meijer Sculpture Park of this riverfront city, while hand-in-hand with your beloved. Romantic enough? If not, or your idea of love falls a little more boozy than bucolic, there are plenty of brewery tours that have reopened in the acclaimed “Beer City USA.”

Atlanta, Ga., to Charleston, SC

Charleston, a.k.a. one of the most romantic cities in the world, as so lauded by Travel + Leisure, is the perfect getaway for newlyweds for its quaint Historic District and famed King Street (with award-winning restaurants). But, as they say, “life is about the journey, not the destination.” The drive there is just as couple-approved with scenery options like Savannah’s famous oak tree-lined lane, and the idyllic grassy marshlands that dot South Carolina.