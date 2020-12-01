Bride with coronavirus marries groom through second-story window

Even a positive coronavirus test couldn’t stop this couple from getting married -- albeit from a safe, Rapunzel-style distance.

Lauren and Patrick Delgado were married last month at Lauren’s family home in Ontario, California, while Lauren was quarantining in a second-floor bedroom.

During the ceremony, which was documented by photographer Jessica Castellano, Lauren sat by an open window while Patrick stood below her outside.

The newlyweds told KTLA that they had rescheduled their ceremony three times because of the pandemic -- they also had to significantly downsize their guest list and changed venues.

BRIDE-TO-BE ASKS HER GUESTS TO COMPETE IN PHOTO CONTEST SO SHE DOESN’T HAVE TO HIRE PHOTOGRAPHER

Finally, they scheduled the ceremony for Nov. 20, with only 10 guests.

That was the day their marriage license expired and with the county clerk’s office closed during the pandemic, they weren’t sure when they’d be able to apply for another one, according to a Facebook post from Castellano.

CANUCKS PLAYER KICKS BRIDE IN THE FACE AT WEDDING RECEPTION DURING SULTRY DANCE, VIRAL TIKTOK VIDEO SHOWS

However, just three days before the ceremony, Lauren tested positive for COVID-19.

“We were cautious throughout the entire time, making sure that we always wore our masks everywhere,” Patrick told KTLA. “When she got that positive test result, I’ll be honest, it took a massive toll on her.”

WOMAN SMACKS BOYFRIEND ON THE HEAD DURING DISNEY PROPOSAL, SAYS SHE THOUGHT HE WAS ‘TROLLING’

Despite Lauren’s diagnosis, the couple decided to make a few more changes and go forward with the wedding.

As they said their vows, they both held onto two ends of a rope instead of holding hands.

“I always dreamt of getting married,” Lauren told KTLA. “I would have never expected this is how it would turn out.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lauren and Patrick saw each other as a married couple for the first time after Lauren had spent 10 days in isolation, KTLA reported.

They told the television station that they’re still planning to have a big celebration -- if the coronavirus is under control -- on their one-year anniversary.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER