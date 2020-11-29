Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weddings
Published

Bride-to-be asks her guests to compete in photo contest so she doesn't have to hire photographer

“Who needs fancy lighting when Aunt Sue has 6 beers and an iPhone 7.”

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Bride-to-be spends wedding day sewing masks for communityVideo

Bride-to-be spends wedding day sewing masks for community

Joanna Lyne, a North Carolina bride whose wedding was postponed by COVID-19, speaks out on 'Fox &amp; Friends First' on how she spent her day instead.

A bride-to-be is getting in trouble online – after she seemed to come up with a creative way to cut down on wedding costs.

On the That's It, I'm Wedding Shaming Facebook group she wrote that she was planning for her guests to compete in a photography contest so she doesn't have to hire a photographer: “Has anyone NOT had a photographer. We're thinking about saving $ by having a ‘best photo competition’ so having ALL our guests take photos from every angle and having a prize as motivation to take good pictures.”

The responses showed people weren't impressed with the idea. 

California bride gets nabbed trying to scam wedding website The Knot out of thousandsVideo

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It is all fun and games until guests are getting in the way as you walk down the aisle or your first dance due to their competitive nature,” was one reply.

“Only if you don’t want good pictures,” said one response. “Oof that’s not the place to cut corners IMO.”

Another response: “I mean if you don’t want good pictures of your wedding, that’s on you. Seems silly.”

Colorado bride receives emotional surprise on wedding dayVideo

Many of the replies were agog that the woman wanted to add drama to an already stressful day.

“'You have guests ruin professional shots as it is....I can't imagine what kind of s*** show this would produce.”

“Who needs fancy lighting when Aunt Sue has 6 beers and an iPhone 7.”

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.