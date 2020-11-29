Bride-to-be asks her guests to compete in photo contest so she doesn't have to hire photographer

A bride-to-be is getting in trouble online – after she seemed to come up with a creative way to cut down on wedding costs.

On the That's It, I'm Wedding Shaming Facebook group she wrote that she was planning for her guests to compete in a photography contest so she doesn't have to hire a photographer: “Has anyone NOT had a photographer. We're thinking about saving $ by having a ‘best photo competition’ so having ALL our guests take photos from every angle and having a prize as motivation to take good pictures.”

The responses showed people weren't impressed with the idea.

“It is all fun and games until guests are getting in the way as you walk down the aisle or your first dance due to their competitive nature,” was one reply.

“Only if you don’t want good pictures,” said one response. “Oof that’s not the place to cut corners IMO.”

Another response: “I mean if you don’t want good pictures of your wedding, that’s on you. Seems silly.”

Many of the replies were agog that the woman wanted to add drama to an already stressful day.

“'You have guests ruin professional shots as it is....I can't imagine what kind of s*** show this would produce.”

“Who needs fancy lighting when Aunt Sue has 6 beers and an iPhone 7.”