Bride’s bouquet catches fire in viral TikTok video: ‘I just froze’

The moment a bride’s bouquet caught fire during her reception was caught on video and posted on TikTok.

Emily Jackson, 30, from Dallas, got married to her husband Tyler on April 24. And though Jackson told Fox News that the ceremony was "everything that I ever could have imagined," the reception started with a bit of a mishap.

Jackson and her new husband had just made their entrance and Jackson went to set her bouquet in a vase on the sweetheart table, per the instructions of her wedding coordinator, Jackson told Fox News.

"We were about to say a few words to our guests and then we were going to do our first dance," Jackson explained. "But as I was setting the bouquet down...there were candles all around it. And I’m thinking in my head, ‘This feels like it could catch on fire.’"

Jackson added that her next thought was that her coordinator knew what she was doing, so she went ahead and put the flowers in the vase.

"The next thing I knew, they had caught on fire," Jackson said. "I just kind of froze."

Jackson posted a video of the moment on TikTok, where it has been viewed more than 1.6 million times.

In the clip, Jackson has just barely set the bouquet into the vase when it catches fire. Within seconds, though, Jackson’s photographer, Molly Stevens of For the West and Wild Photo, can be seen jumping into action and picking up the burning bouquet to try and put out the flame.

The photographer then throws the bouquet on the ground and starts stomping on it before Jackson’s brother-in-law Ryan — who is also a firefighter — walks up and stomps out the remaining flames as the wedding guests applaud.

Jackson said: "I just totally panicked. Some people have a fight, flight or freeze response. Apparently, my husband and I are freezers."

"We were definitely glad to have Molly and Ryan there to get the fire out," she added.

Thankfully, Jackson said, no one was hurt and there was no damage to the venue.

"I don’t think it was anybody’s fault by any means," she said. "Things happen. It’s a wedding day, something is bound to go not as planned. And so, the group got a big old laugh out of it and we were really thankful that nobody got hurt, there wasn’t any damage. And then we just kind of moved on with celebrating."

Jackson said that soon after everything calmed down, the DJ even played John Mayer’s song "Slow Dancing In a Burning Room," which Jackson "thought was so funny."

Unfortunately, the bouquet didn’t survive the incident.

"I would have loved to have kept it," Jackson said. "I was definitely bummed that I won’t be able to keep that or have a tangible artifact or anything like that from the wedding."

However, Jackson still has the memory, which she’ll have for life.

"Looking back and watching that video — obviously your wedding day isn’t something that you will ever forget — but these moments are definitely not something that my husband or I will ever forget," Jackson said.

She added: "It’s such a funny memory that makes me think about our wedding and it’s just so happy and exciting and could have been bad, but grateful that it wasn’t."