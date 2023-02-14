Bride asks if she’s wrong for not inviting 20-year-old friend to her 'childfree' wedding: Reddit

An anonymous woman on Reddit has been deemed a questionable friend and host by users of the message board after she explained she wants to have a "childfree" wedding and won’t be inviting her 20-year-old friend due to concerns over underage drinking.

The reported bride-to-be brought her conundrum to the "Am I the A------" subreddit, a popular online forum where users get to vote on who is wrong in a civil dispute. And she posted a question asking if she’s making a mistake regarding her child-free wedding.

The bride, whose Reddit username is 21wedding, acknowledged she’s 22 years old and doesn’t have any children.

"Since my fiancé and I are childfree and because we plan to have alcohol at our wedding, we decided to have a childfree wedding with the age cutoff at 21," the bride wrote Jan. 18.

The bride said most of her wedding guests have been fine with their no-children rule, and it’s "gone over well" since the majority don’t have kids.

An issue has reportedly arisen with the bride’s 20-year-old friend, who has been given the name "Mel" to protect her identity.

Mel was excluded from the wedding due to her age, the bride claims.

"After realizing that pretty much everyone else from the same social circle had been invited except her, she confronted me and demanded to know why she wasn’t invited," 21wedding wrote. "I tried to explain that it wasn’t personal and that I just didn’t want to have to worry about underage drinking going on under my nose on my wedding day."

The bride wrote that Mel has been accusing her of being a "bad friend" and has argued that they both drank alcohol while under the age of 21.

In the U.S., the 1984 National Minimum Drinking Age Act prohibits people under 21 from purchasing or publicly possessing alcoholic beverages, according to the National Institutes of Health’s Alcohol Policy Information System.

The bride admitted she used to drink underage, but she doesn’t agree with Mel’s stance.

"I told her that it was different since we were both underage at the time (I was 20 and she was 18-19ish when we started drinking together)," 21wedding wrote. "Now as an adult, I feel like I have a responsibility to prevent underage drinking, and as the bride, I feel like I have the right to have a childfree wedding."

The bride wrote that "Mel is unconvinced" and has started to talk negatively about her behind her back with the pair’s mutual friend group.

"[She’s] making snarky comments about me feeling superior," 21wedding wrote. "I don’t see why she can’t just relax and let me have my wedding day the way I like."

The bride’s Reddit post has received over 12,300 upvotes, and members of the subreddits have voted to label 21wedding as wrong in the situation she presented.

"It's weird that you would consider someone that is a year younger than you ‘a child’... yet think that YOU are old enough to get married ?! So close to being a child?!" The post’s top commenter wrote, which earned more than 53,600 upvotes.

"[You’re the a------]," the top commenter continued. "You wouldn't have to worry about underage drinking: the only person with that concern would be the barman."

Another Reddit user commented that Mel should consider herself lucky to not be involved in the wedding.

"The fact she can say these things in front of the others tells me they all agree but won't say it to your face because you're being a bridezilla," the Reddit user elaborated.

One Reddit user replied that the friend group shared by 21wedding and Mel could be "equally ridiculous."

"‘Oh my we sophisticated 21-22-year-old women of the world couldn't possibly associate with a 20-year-old CHILD like you,’" the Reddit user joked in a mock scenario. "’Go play with your dolls, dear. You'll understand one day. Specifically June 17th, your birthday.’"

Several other Reddit users wrote that 21wedding’s post was misleading with her "childfree" reference, and they were prepared to defend her stance until they realized there were no minors mentioned and childcare wasn’t the core issue.

"I was ready to be on her side for the first half," a Reddit user wrote. "Talk about getting too big for your britches. Is this a moral dilemma? Or [are] you afraid of legal repercussions?"

"If it’s one single 20-year-old drinking no one’s going to notice, if it’s concern the barely legal underage person won't handle their liquor it would be fair to ask her to keep her wits to avoid a spectacle," the Reddit user continued. "But I feel like this is one of the times you should give an exception to this rule. Or expect her to not be a close friend anymore."

21wedding replied to multiple comments in the thread and expressed her gratitude to at least one Reddit user who agreed she’s not wrong for wanting to prevent underage drinking.

"Exactly," 21wedding replied. "I’m glad someone understands the risks."

She responded to one Reddit user who suggested she doesn’t like Mel with a comment that said, "No, I love Mel. I just can’t stand for underage drinking."

When another Reddit commenter suggested Mel could be invited if she had a chaperone, ideally one of her parents, the bride replied that "Mel’s parents aren’t coming."

One Reddit user suggested 21wedding is a hypocrite because she’s a "self-admitted underage drinker."

The bride replied, "I’ve changed and grown since then."