Brain teaser: Can you find the 3 ghosts hidden among the pandas?

A graphic artist is testing everyone's attention to detail with a digital seek-and-find brain teaser that may get you in the Halloween spirit.

Gergely Dudás of Budapest, Hungary, shared a holiday visual puzzle with Fox News Digital that features three hidden ghosts among a group of pandas.

The "boo-tiful" cartoon is filled with furry black-and-white pandas who appear to be in the Halloween spirit.

Among the pandas are three hidden ghosts.

Some of the pandas are showing Halloween pride with jack-o'-lanterns, and one is adorned with a witch's hat.

Dudás posted his Halloween-inspired seek-and-find on social media last October.

On Facebook, the artist's ghoulish puzzle has generated over 1,600 reactions, 146 comments and 398 shares at the time of the publication. This puzzle has received 2,181 likes on Instagram.

"Oh my gosh found all three in less than a minute! That's record time for me LOL," one Facebook user claimed.

"Once you see them they stand out like a sore thumb," another Facebook user wrote.

"3/3, but took me a while," another Facebook user admitted.

Dudás is a comic author and artist who has published a number of illustration books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

Dudás' seek-and-find artwork and brain teasers have also been featured on miniature prints and other pieces of merchandise.

He shares his other brain teasers and math puzzles with thousands of dedicated followers on social media — over 168,000 followers on Facebook, over 49,100 followers on Instagram, more than 8,300 followers on X and hundreds of followers on Pinterest.

Need help identifying the ghosts?

See the answer on Dudás’ website: https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2022/10/three-ghosts-solution.html