Brain teaser: Can you find the 3 pandas without sunglasses?

A graphic artist is testing everyone's attention to detail with another digital seek-and-find brain teaser — and this time the focus is on pandas.

Gergely Dudás, from Budapest, Hungary shared the new visual puzzle with Fox News Digital.

The puzzle is filled with fluffy black-and-white pandas wearing sunglasses, but three of them are depicted without them — can you identify them all?

BRAIN TEASER: CAN YOU FIND FOUR DOVES HIDDEN AMONG THE COCKATOOS?

The sunglasses come in many different shapes, but closely resemble the round eyes of the monochromatic panda bears.

The catch light, or added highlight on the sunglasses, closely resembles the pupils of the pandas that are not wearing the glasses — can tell which is which?

Some of the pandas have been accessorized with hats and neckties — two can even be seen sipping their favorite beverages.

Dudás posted his panda-inspired seek-and-find on social media on July 24.

On Facebook, the artist's hidden banana puzzle has generated over 1,000 reactions, 102 comments and 194 shares at the time of the publication — this puzzle has received 1,173 likes on Instagram.

BRAIN TEASER: CAN YOU SPOT THE BOW TIE HIDDEN IN THE FLOWERS?

Users have hopped on the media platform to share their thoughts on the difficulty of the panda puzzle.

Some claim it was easy while others found the puzzle "tricky."

"Found the pandas. It took a beary long time. Good one," one user wrote.

"Already knew it would be an uphill challenge once I read the ‘question.’ After staring for a while, I suddenly found two in quick succession," wrote one Facebook commenter.

"The third took a while more, but I’m glad I managed it."

Said another, "Found them! But my eyes! My eyes!"

BRAIN TEASER: CAN YOU FIND 5 BUTTERFLIES AMONG THE FLOWERS?

Yet another user wrote, "That was easier than the last one for sure!! 3 in about a min or less and did not have to zoom in."

The comic author and artist has published numerous illustration books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

Dudás' seek-and-find artwork and brain teasers have also been featured on coffee mugs, miniature prints and other pieces of merchandise.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

He has over 167,000 dedicated followers on Facebook, over 48,900 followers on Instagram, more than 8,300 followers on Twitter and hundreds of followers on Pinterest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Need help identifying the pandas without shades?

See the answer on Dudás’ website: https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2023/07/pandas-solution.html