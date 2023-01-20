Pennsylvania couple starts ‘Rent the Chicken’ business amid high egg prices in stores

The prices of basic household goods, services and common foods have been soaring amid today's high inflation — and families all over the country are feeling the pinch.

The cost of eggs is one of the most noticeable price increases in 2023 — with the average dozen carton of white, grade A eggs running $2.92, according to the USDA.

That price is up $1.70 from 2022 — and it continues to worry thousands of Americans.

With egg prices an issue, Phil and Jenn Tompkins of Pennsylvania decided to create a solution — a rentable chicken coop for families to test out on their own.

The husband and wife joined "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning to discuss their business venture and how it works.

"The cost to feed [ourselves] has gone up, the cost of transportation, and of course, there are fewer chickens laying eggs in the market," said Phil Tompkins.

Rent the Chicken is based in Freeport, Pennsylvania. It allows customers to try out having a chicken coop in their backyard without making a permanent commitment.

"We will bring a portable chicken coop to your backyard with two-to-four egg-laying hens for a six-month rental," said Jenn Tompkins.

The rentals typically run from the spring to the fall. Depending on the customer's specific order, the chickens could be laying up to two dozen eggs per week.

Jenn Tompkins said that in addition to the rentable chicken coop — the service comes with chicken friends.

"[The] rental comes with chicken friends — that’s us — so [that] people aren’t alone in this adventure," she said.

Phil Tompkins said this service is for all types of people.

"This is great for all people — empty nesters, people with kids, people without kids, people that are just looking for a change in their life," he said.

The couple also noted that chickens are often used as therapy birds for veterans with PTSD.

Rent the Chicken services are available throughout most of the U.S., with rental packages ranging from roughly $600 to $1200, depending on the package selection.

For more information on how to rent a chicken coop, anyone can visit rentthechicken.com.