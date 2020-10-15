Boxing baby gender reveal party in Florida goes viral after parents had 'sad' and 'gloomy' year

May the best baby win.

Gender reveal parties have become more and more elaborate over the years. While, in some cases, they may have gone too far, others have led to some truly unique imagery.

Rose Safar, of Jacksonville, Fla., published footage of her gender reveal party to TikTok, where it’s quickly gone viral. Instead of doing something simple like cutting into a cake to reveal colored crust inside, she and her family decided to do something a little more complicated.

So, her cousin and nephew dressed up in giant, inflatable baby costumes, stepped into a boxing ring and fought it out. When the boy baby knocked down the girl baby, it was clear that Safar was having a boy.

BABY BORN ON SMALL ISLAND IN MAINE MARKS FIRST SUCH BIRTH IN 93 YEARS

Safar told Fox News, “The idea came from me and one of my cousins, Candice Kassab, brainstorming. We wanted the reveal to be something funny and entertaining. We saw the inflatable babies online and we thought it would be fun to have them in a boxing match to represent which sperm won the fight to get into the egg. The ring representing the egg and the babies representing the sperm. It has been a sad and gloomy year for most of us, so we thought the gender reveal was a great excuse to bring together our closest family and friends to have a few good laughs.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Safar's video has been viewed over two million times on TikTok.

"Our family and friends who attended can’t stop talking about it," she said. "Especially the young kids in my family they got such a kick out of it! It created such a memorable moment for everyone! I posted the video on my TikTok the night after the reveal not even thinking anything of it. I just thought it was a funny moment to share with my friends online, and the next morning I woke up to it going viral! I still can’t believe the amount of people who’ve seen it all over the world."

As for Safar's son, she says she plans on showing him the video and telling him about his pre-birth viral fame when he's 9 or 10-years-old and can understand what it means.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Gender reveal parties have been under scrutiny recently, after a California couple accidentally started a massive wildfire. The El Dorado Fire, forced thousands of evacuations near Los Angeles and burned tens-of-thousands of acres.

According to officials, the blaze was started when a couple attempted to use a pyrotechnic machine to create colored smoke to reveal the gender of their baby. The couple was reportedly unable to extinguish the flames themselves before they grew out of control.