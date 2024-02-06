Boston has beef with diners: Steak tips are a popular pub-fare tradition in city famed for seafood

Best known for its seafood, Boston, Massachusetts, harbors a surprisingly savory turf-raised regional specialty.

Steak tips are a familiar food favorite in the Boston area's Irish pubs, dive bars and casual-concept eateries — as ubiquitous as New England clam chowder, baked beans and lawbstuh.

"They're bite-sized, very tender, very flavorful and very popular," said Mike Cronin, one of the owners of Cronin's Publick House in Quincy, Massachusetts, to Fox News Digital.

"When steak tips are done right, they attract a following from far and wide."

Added the owner, "We've been serving steak tips the same way since we opened in 1990 and have never changed it."

The website for Cronin's, a family-owned Irish pub, tells the whole story: www.steaktips.com.

The steak tips come from the thin but fatty-rich sirloin flap, typically called the tri-tip in other parts of the country.

The beef is cut into chunks, marinated to flavor and tenderize the beef, then grilled over a hot fire, often on skewers.

They’re finished with a final splash of flavor — steak sauce, teriyaki sauce, Cajun spice are common — and served with French fries and cold beer, typically offered as both an entrée or sandwich.

Typically considered working-class pub fare, steak tips turn haute cuisine at The Tip Tap Room, a craft-beer-centric restaurant in Boston's ritzy Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Chef-owner Brian Poe offers ostrich, antelope or rabbit tips, along with a wide range of other exotic meats.

He adds upscale chef-driven pizzazz to traditional steak tips by pairing the m with horseradish potatoes, cherry peppers and bordelaise sauce.

Poe, a native of Georgia who spent many years working in Arizona, had never heard of steak tips until arriving in New England in 2003.

He was Curt Schilling's personal chef in Arizona and arrived in Boston, by coincidence, the same year the legendary pitcher was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Red Sox.

"Steak tips in New England are like our warm comfy blanket of cuisine," said Poe.

"Everybody here knows about them and loves them, even if nobody else does."