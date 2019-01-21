Bizarre dating trends to watch out for

January is the most popular time to meet singles, according to Tinder. And a new year means a slew of new dating trends to be wary of before jumping back on the market.

“The lack of respect that exists in dating today is really [pervasive},” matchmaker Michelle Frankel told The Post. “There’s a lack of humanity with how people treat each other.”

Here are three terms to keep an eye out for.

Pocketing

Have things been getting serious between you and your better half, but he still hasn’t introduced you to his mother? Chances are, you’ve been pocketed.

“He knows he’s really never gonna get serious with this person,” Frankel, owner of NYCity Matchmaking, told The Post. “[The relationship] is fun, but he doesn’t see her as a future wife. Why get friends and family involved?”

Cookie Jarring

The term refers to treating someone as a back-up option while you’re dating other people. You may not be that serious about your date, but you sporadically dip your hand in the cookie jar if you don’t have any better snacks in front of you.

“I think some people really don’t know what they want,” says, Kate MacLean, a dating expert at Plenty of Fish. “You can’t just be stringing along another person.”

You-Turning

Some people may be too good to be true. You-turning refers to falling head-over-heels for someone, but you discovered something completely off-putting about them, like poor oral hygiene or a recent criminal record.

“You’ve turned the other way towards the end of the relationship because of that major deal breaker,” MacLean said.