'Smiling' dog that spent 525 days in shelter finally finds forever home

A happy pup in Ohio has finally found her forever home after spending nearly a year and a half at the shelter.

The Humane Society of Dayton shared the news on Facebook Wednesday, announcing that Cassie has been adopted.

“Every day for 525 days she has patiently waited for that perfect person to walk through the doors and pick her and today was her day! Our staff may have shed a few tears saying goodbye and there may have been a few squeals of excitement, but we are so very happy for Cassie and her new family!” the organization wrote.

Apparently Cassie had been adopted multiple times and returned to the shelter, though the reasons are unclear.

“She is an extremely sweet and loving girl and has been a rockstar in our START training program,” the post reads.

The news received over a thousand likes by happy pet lovers wishing the good doggo the best of luck with her new owners.

“Even though I never had contact with Cassie I loved her sweet "smiling" face. I'm beyond words to know she's found her forever home. Thank you Cassie's new Mom!!”

“She is the sweetest little girl!!! Beyond thrilled for her and her new mommy!! I hope we get updates on Cassie and her new life in her forever home!”

“I am so happy she found a wonderful forever home with someone who will love her dearly. Thank you.”