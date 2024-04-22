Bird rescue results in catch of loud, squawking peacock that spent months on the run

A peacock that spent more than six months roaming a village and hopping from house to house and fence to fence — most recently squawking loudly in search of a mate — has been caught at last.

Residents of Gravesend, Kent, in the U.K. had grown fond of the bird that they named Saataj. They'd been feeding and caring for the bird, according to SWNS, the British news service.

But when breeding season hit, the peacock started "making loud noises" to try to find a mate — which is when calls were made to Dartford Animal Rescue to try to remedy the situation.

Rescuers reportedly coaxed the bird off a roof by playing peahen noises, leading him into a parking lot — then grabbing him and putting him in an Ikea carrier bag as part of the rescue operation.

Today, he's at a center with other peacocks and peahens to find the mate he'd been searching for, the authorities said.

Ciara O’Hare, who runs the rescue organization, told SWNS, "The peacock had been roaming around the area for six months to a year and had been crossing a main road to sleep in a tree at night. He’d been chilling between three gardens and the neighbors had all become quite attached" to him, she added.

She said that neighbors "fed him and gave him the name Saataj."

"The neighbors became quite concerned."

Now, however, during breeding season, he started to "make a really loud call because he was looking for a mate," she also said.

"So the neighbors became quite concerned."

Dartford Animal Rescue, which has been operating for some three years, had never caught a peacock before but is experienced at catching other birds like chickens and geese, SWNS reported.

O'Hare attended the rescue with her sister and volunteer Rosie O’Hare, plus animal rescuer Melissa Doris.

"Rosie is very good at these kinds of rescues. She’s fantastic at catching birds and she’s got years of experience," Ciara O'Hare said.

The bird followed the noises to a parking lot behind an apartment building.

When the three women arrived in Gravesend, the peacock was on the roof of a bungalow — so they started playing peahen noises in an effort to encourage him to come down.

The bird followed the noises to a parking lot behind an apartment building — which is where Rosie managed to capture the bird and cover his eyes.

Saataj was then placed safely inside an Ikea bag.

Ciara O'Hare said, "It was completely stress-free for him. We managed to get him into a wrap and popped him into an IKEA bag. We then brought him back to the rescue center."

Saataj was later taken to The Retreat Animal Rescue Farm Sanctuary in Ashford — where he's now been introduced to other peacocks and peahens.

There is a café at the sanctuary — and residents who looked after the bird will be able to go and visit him, said SWNS.

"I’m very happy for our little guy, knowing he’s going to have a group of friends," said Rosie O'Hare.

She added that she's hopeful he'll "get himself the girlfriend he desperately wants."

Dartford Animal Rescue is currently raising money to help fund a new treatment building.

The term peacock is commonly used to refer to birds of both sexes, National Geographic notes.

"Technically, only males are peacocks. Females are peahens, and together, they are called peafowl."

Suitable males may gather harems of several females — each of which will lay three to five eggs, the publication also says.

Peacocks are "ground-feeders that eat insects, plants and small creatures," Nat Geo indicates.