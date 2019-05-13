Bikini model mocked for claiming she's 'too good looking' to find love

A bikini model has been slammed for claiming it’s “impossible" for her to find love as she’s "too good looking."

Mom-of-two Jenna Thompson said “nice men” are intimidated by her, and she’s only had dating disasters since becoming single two years ago.

Speaking to ITV hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for a section called "I'm too good looking to find love," she said, “I think I intimidate guys. I intimidate nice guys.

“So I seem to attract guys who are after one thing.

“Or people who think they’ll have a go, have a shot and they seem to just want hook-ups. No one is looking for anything serious.”

Jenna, who has two kids, aged five and one, blamed dating apps for being a “minefield.”

Willoughby queried, “Why, is that because people are just focused on image?”

And Jenna explained, “It’s really shallow. I think people get a kick out of how many swipes they get.

“So that narrows down any potential nice people. I’ve had some serious disasters.

“I had this guy who confessed that he was married, relatively late on into us dating.

“It quite cold and wet on the day that he told me. He told me face to face and he actually slipped and fell over after me as I was trying to walk off.

“I had to take him to hospital as he knocked himself out.”

Holly went on to question the bikini model about her image and if she would change her appearance to attract the “right man.”

She said, “If you change yourself, you’ll never be truly happy. How long can you wear a mask before it starts to slip?

“You are not going to be authentic to the person you are dating.

“I think why change the way I look to fit into a category for the sort of person I’m looking for. Maybe it’s just that I haven’t met that particular person yet.”

Phil said, “Is it you?” to which she joked “maybe,” and then he questioned why some good looking people have found love and she hasn’t.

Jenna replied, “Maybe it’s the type of guy I go for. I have a definite type. I am quite picky, I am choosy. I do have a definite type of looks and that comes with a certain territory.

“I like heavily tattooed guys, good looking, look after themselves, gym goers normally.”

Phil asked if intelligence was a factor, and she said, “I just need someone who is able to connect with me on a deeper level. I don’t do this surface stuff.

“I don’t like small talk. I like someone who has got a bit of depth and personality.

“This is why I quite people who are heavily tattooed. They are normally quite deep and artistic.

“I am really choosey but why not? I have two little children so I have to be picky.”

Many "This Morning" viewers were quick to take to Twitter to slam the mum for blaming her looks on being single.

One commented, “’I’m too good looking to find love’. No wonder she’s not got far with such a narcissistic attitude.”

Another said, “What is she on about! Do anything to get on the telly. Love your clearly too picky and want the 'perfect man'. It's got nothing to do with your looks!”

Meanwhile one slammed, “So Miss Fake thinks she is too good looking to find a date does she? Sounds like someone has a very over inflated ego to me.”

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.