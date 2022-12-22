'Biggest regret': After gender-affirming surgery, these young adults are deciding to 'detransition'

Welcome to the Fox News Health Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'BIGGEST REGRET' - Young people speak out about the decision to undergo gender-affirming surgery as they're now reverting to their original gender. Continue reading…

SEEING THE SIGNS - In the wake of the deaths of Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Naomi Judd this year, here's what to know about suicide prevention, warning signs, red flags and more. Continue reading…

MORE EYES ON LASIK - Patients who had LASIK eye vision corrective surgery have been weighing in on the recent draft guidelines from the FDA, which have been drawing mixed reactions from patients. Continue reading…

MOST STRESSFUL TIME OF YEAR? - Holidays can be stressful for adults but also for kids, according to experts. Here's why parents need to watch this closely. Continue reading...

FIGHTING BURNOUT - Researchers are looking into new ways to ease burnout, and one possible solution is simpler than you may think, according to a new study. Continue reading…

'HIGH-PROTEIN, LOW-CALORIE' - This popular company will debut new Power Meal Smoothies ahead of the New Year as it expands health-focused meal replacement options. Continue reading...

BEWARE OF 'BOOZY DECEMBER' - Health professionals reveal a few key warnings for people who plan to participate in "Dry January." Continue reading...

PICKLEBALL TO PLANTING - If you're gifting to promote wellness, browse through these 15 Christmas ideas to encourage healthy living ahead of 2023. Continue reading…

