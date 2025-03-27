Biggest diet mistake Americans make, says celebrity chef

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

'ABOUT TIME' – "America needs to get healthy again," celebrity chef Robert Irvine told Fox News Digital. Here's what Irvine said Americans can do to begin a health transformation.

FOOD SWING – From culinary mashups to desserts, there are plenty of new menu items at Major League Baseball parks this season. Here are five that fans can try in 2025.

PROOF OF AGE – A Texas woman, 106, says she gets repeatedly asked by airport personnel to prove her age whenever she goes through security checkpoints before flying.

PATIO SEASON – Revamp or build your patio with these accessories sales during the Amazon Big Spring sale. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

