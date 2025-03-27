Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Lifestyle Newsletter

Biggest diet mistake Americans make, says celebrity chef

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine stands in a Florida kitchen.

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine speaks to Fox News Digital from a Florida kitchen, where he prepared a meal. (Fox News Digital)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

'ABOUT TIME' – "America needs to get healthy again," celebrity chef Robert Irvine told Fox News Digital. Here's what Irvine said Americans can do to begin a health transformation.

FOOD SWING – From culinary mashups to desserts, there are plenty of new menu items at Major League Baseball parks this season. Here are five that fans can try in 2025.

PROOF OF AGE – A Texas woman, 106, says she gets repeatedly asked by airport personnel to prove her age whenever she goes through security checkpoints before flying.

Flight passenger, age 106, says she's questioned about her age before flying to Florida.

Cretora Biggerstaff, 106, says when she travels to Florida she gets repeatedly questioned about her age by airport personnel. (FOX 26)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

PATIO SEASON – Revamp or build your patio with these accessories sales during the Amazon Big Spring sale. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Deals