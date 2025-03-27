Flight passenger, 106, says airport personnel continues to flag her age: 'Not some stupid old lady'

A Houston-area woman is calling out the Department of Homeland Security and airline CEOs over an issue she said she faces while going through airport security.

Cretora Biggerstaff, 106, reportedly flies twice a year from Texas to Gainesville, Florida, with her daughter.

Biggerstaff claims airport personnel repeatedly asked her to prove her age, she said in an interview with FOX 26 Houston.

"People will say to me, ‘How do you feel?’ I say, 'How should I feel? I feel OK. I don't feel 106,'" she said.

Biggerstaff said she is often asked to show her Texas ID to airport officials and her ID does have the star stamped on it, which indicates it meets security standards.

"If I could get the airlines to realize I'm not some stupid old lady, and that's what they think I am, that I don't know if I'm coming or going," said Biggerstaff.

She said she thinks the computer system doesn't recognize ages over 100.

Biggerstaff’s friend, Arline Thienel, said she agrees.

"I'd like to see the computers aligned up to 120 or whatever," Thienel told FOX 26.

"People live longer, so they don't have to go through all that stress every time they travel," she added.

Biggerstaff and Thienel said they emailed letters to the U.S. Department of Transportation as well as United Airlines and Delta Air Lines CEOs, asking them to update the systems.

Fox News Digital reached out to United and Delta for comment.

Flight passengers ages 18 and older must show valid identification at the airport checkpoint in order to travel, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

For passengers ages 75 and older, there are a few exceptions during the TSA screening process.

"You may leave on your shoes however; removal of light jackets is required for Advanced Imaging Technology screening," according to TSA.

If seniors are unable to stand for screening, they will be screened through other security methods.

Fox News Digital reached out to TSA for comment.