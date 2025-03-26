5 MLB stadium 'showstopper' foods debuting this season

Major League Baseball will have two fewer venues during the 2025 season (with the displaced Tampa Bay Rays temporarily playing at the spring training home of the New York Yankees and the Athletics, formerly of Oakland, California, taking up transitory residence at a minor league facility in West Sacramento before their move to Las Vegas).

Yet there will still be plenty of new menu offerings at the 28 other MLB ballparks.

Several baseball teams recently announced the new foods making their way to ballparks across the country.

Below are five unique new food items that baseball fans can take a swing at this season, which begins in the United States on Thursday.

1. The Grand Slamwich

Ballpark: Chase Field

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks

The Grand Slamwich is a new sandwich at Chase Field that is said to hit it out of the park.

This 20-inch sandwich is part chicken Parmesan and part Italian meatball with Marzano tomato sauce, provolone, pesto and Parmesan — with a side of kettle chips and house giardiniera.

"It's an amazing sandwich," Levy regional chef Ryan Evans, who lives in Los Angeles, told Fox News Digital. "It's one of those [where] you walk down the concourse and people want to know where you got it."

Chicago-based Levy manages the concessions at Chase Field and six other ballparks.

When the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, fans will also be treated to a lineup of new foods that includes a giant loaded baked potato and Sonoran beef nachos.

2. The Jibarito Sandwich

Ballpark: Wrigley Field

Team: Chicago Cubs

An iconic Chicago dish is available for the opening homestand of a rotating menu at Wrigley Field in 2025.

Originating in Chicago's Puerto Rican community, the jibarito sandwich contains roast beef, garlic butter, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli tucked between two smashed and fried plantains.

"It's a showstopper," Evans said.

Cubs fans can find it in section 117 when Chicago hosts the San Diego Padres starting on April 4.

Evans said four new dishes will rotate each homestand, with the most popular returning later in the season.

Also on the menu at Wrigley Field this season is chicken and waffles, a plant-based kimchi burger and puffy tacos topped with carne asada.

3. The Petroni Tiramisu

Ballpark: Yankee Stadium

Team: New York Yankees

The Yankees may have scored a home run with their newest dessert offering, courtesy of chef Christian Petroni.

New to Yankee Stadium in 2025, the Petroni tiramisu is made of espresso mascarpone cream, lady finger cookies and cocoa powder.

The tiramisu comes in a collectible Yankees helmet, like the Petroni sundae, another new dessert item featuring vanilla ice cream, hazelnut hot fudge, cannoli praline crunch and vanilla panna.

Both are available in the Bronx-born chef's stand in section 125.

Other new foods at Yankee Stadium this season include Jamaican beef patties from Caribbean Food Delights and Argentinian-inspired empanadas from Nuchas.

4. The Slugger

Ballpark: Dodger Stadium

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers

The Slugger is a 16-inch jalapeño cheddar sausage topped with corn relish, white cheddar cheese sauce, cilantro crema and crunchy tortilla strips, served with fries.

This elongated, custom-made sausage can be found in the left-field pavilion at Think Blue Bar-B-Que near section 51 and on the reserve level near section 31 of Dodger Stadium.

Evans said it's "super juicy and flavorful and smoky" when you bite into it.

Dodgers fans can also indulge in a new home run platter and a fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

5. The What Up Corn Dog

Ballpark: T-Mobile Park

Team: Seattle Mariners

One of the most eye-catching new menu offerings at Seattle Mariners games this season is the What Up Corn Dog.

The team described it as a "Mariners blue, honey-battered corn dog with a spicy crunch served with nacho cheese."

The Mariners-colored corn dog can be found in sections 143, 195, 319 and 333 of T-Mobile Park.

Other new offerings for Mariners fans include Ichi wings – created in honor of Hall of Fame player Ichiro Suzuki in the clubhouse kitchen – and ice cream nachos for dessert.