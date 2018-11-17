Biden family adopts new pup named Major, Delaware Humane Association says

The Bidens have welcomed a furry new addition to their family, an adopted pup named Major, an animal organization said.

The Delaware Humane Association (DHA) announced via Facebook Saturday that Major had found “his forever home” with the former vice president’s family.

“The Bidens have gotten to know Major while fostering him and are now ready to make the adoption official,” the organization said. “Best of luck and thank you for being one of our Friends for life!”

DOG WHO BEGS FOR LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA IS OUTFITTED WITH ‘DON’T FEED ME PIZZA’ TAG

Major, a German shepherd, found his way to the DHA after he and five other puppies were “exposed to something toxic” where they’d been living, the organization said, adding that the dogs were given “lifesaving medical care.”

After the group posted on social media earlier this year about the litter of sick German shepherd pups, Biden got in touch to see if he could help, director of animal care Kerry Bruni told The Associated Press.

MASSACHUSETTS MAYOR TAKES DOG DYING OF CANCER ON CROSS-COUNTRY ROAD TRIP

All six puppies, including Major, have been adopted, Executive Director Patrick Carroll said in the post, adding that it was “an honor for us to adopt a puppy to Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden.”

The organization shared photos of the occasion in their post, including one of a smiling Biden as he and his furry friend left the building.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.