Best and worst states for singles going into 2021: Survey

There are some states more fit for the modern dating scene than others, a new study from WalletHub claims.

Six experts analyzed the 50 U.S. states on behalf of the personal finance website and assigned rankings on a 100-point scale to figure out which areas were better fit for singles. The states received scores in "27 relevant metrics" that fall under "three key dimensions," including dating opportunities, dating economics and romance and fun.

BEST AND WORST STATES TO RAISE A FAMILY IN 2021: STUDY

The top five states dubbed the "best" for singles were New York, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Texas and Florida.

New York was ranked the 5th best state and was said to notch the number one spot in romance and fun for its abundance or restaurants and movie theaters per capita. The Big Apple was in 2nd place for having favorable dating opportunities, including the 5th highest share of single adults. The state was in 50th place in terms of dating economics due to its high cost of living.

Wisconsin beat out New York by 0.2 points. The Midwestern state was ranked in 4th place for its dating opportunities available to singles, which included a fair share of single adults, balance between genders and online-dating participation. Wisconsin also tied in 10th place for dating economics and romance and fun.

5 TIPS FOR DATING DURING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, FROM A MATCHMAKER

Pennsylvania was the other northeastern state to snag a top spot on WalletHub’s list. The Keystone State trails behind New York as the 2nd best state for romance and fun. However, Pennsylvania beat out New York in dating economics, where it landed 36th place. Pennsylvania is also said to be the 8th place for dating opportunities.

Texas was the 2nd best state for singles, according to WalletHub. The Lone Star state ranked 4th in romance and fun, and tied with New York for the most restaurants and movie theaters per capita. Texas also ranked 5th in dating opportunities and 21st in dating economics.

WalletHub named Florida the best state for singles. The Sunshine State ranked number one in dating opportunities, including an abundance of online- and mobile-dating. And in terms of romance and fun, it ranked 6th and tied with Texas and New York for the most restaurants and movie theaters per capita. The state also had moderate dating economics ranking in 28th place out of the 50 states.

WHEN IT COMES TO DATING, PEOPLE MAY NOT ACTUALLY HAVE A 'TYPE': STUDY

Meanwhile, the bottom five states listed as the worst for singles according to WalletHub’s standards were Arkansas, Hawaii, North Dakota, West Virginia and New Mexico.

Nearly each state that was determined to be the "worst" by WalletHub’s standards were ranked below 25th place in dating opportunities, dating economics and romance and fun.

For Arkansas, the state was ranked in 46th place for having some of the fewest online- and mobile-dating opportunities in the country. The Natural State also had a high crime rate in 2020, according to WalletHub. Next on the list in 47th place was Hawaii, which had the second highest number of mobile-dating opportunities in the U.S. but also had the second lowest gender balance among single.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

North Dakota was said to be in 48th place despite having a relatively high dating economics score. The Peace Garden State ranked last place in dating opportunities and 41st place in romance and fun for having a lowest gender balance and restaurants per capita in the country.

West Virginia was dubbed the second worst state for singles. The Mountain State didn’t have much in terms of online- or mobile-dating, and had the second lowest median annual household income. Though, the state did pull ahead of New York for household income.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

However, New Mexico is the worst state for singles who want to mingle, according to WalletHub. The Land of Enchantment might have the second highest share of single adults in the U.S., but it has some of the lowest number of dating opportunities, especially for singles who rely on online-dating. New Mexico had the 4th lowest median annual household income and the highest crime rate in the country in 2020.