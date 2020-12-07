These are the best workout songs, according to fitness survey

Some songs are just made for the gym.

That’s what a commissioned survey from fitness app Rock My Run found while interviewing 2,000 Americans about their favorite workout anthems, reports South West News Service.

The survey was conducted by marketing research firm OnePoll and narrowed down the top 50 songs that were picked as the “best” by frequent exercisers.

Of those songs that received stamps of approval from respondents, only 10 hits had votes that met or surpassed the 10% threshold.

The most popular workout songs are the following:

1. “We Will Rock You” by Queen (24%)

2. “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor (24%)

3. “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses (21%)

4. “Lose Yourself” by Eminem (20%)

5. “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson (19%)

6. “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross (19%)

7. “Turn Down for What” by DJ Snake ft. Lil Jon (13%)

8. “I Love It” by Icona Pop (13%)

9. “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift (12%)

10. “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore (10%)

Additionally, Rock My Run’s survey consulted its chosen respondents on which genres of music they enjoy most when working out.

It turns out that the most popular was hip-hop with 14%. Pop music was the next top pick at 10%.

Another 10% said they have eclectic taste and like to exercise to a “little bit of everything.”

The survey also found that more than half of Americans (65%) say they need to hear music while they work out or risk losing motivation.

Thirty-two percent reasoned that music boosts their mood during an exercise while 31% said that music helps them focus and 19% claimed music distracts them from physical exertion.

“We often say that music ‘moves us,’ but when it comes to workout playlists, that influence can be quite literal,” RockMyRun’s Chief Operating Officer Katie Addison told SWNS. “Music not only sets the tone for the workout, but according to our user data, it can actually set the pace for runners – with the speed for 65% of our users increasing with the [beats per minute] of their music.”