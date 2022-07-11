When is the best time to visit Yosemite National Park? Everything to know about planning your trip

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Located in California's Sierra Nevada mountains, Yosemite National Park is one of the most scenic outdoor experiences in the U.S. with millions of people traveling all around the world every year to see its granite cliffs and luscious valley.

Yosemite Village is an integral part of the park due to the variety of shops, hotels, museums, art galleries, and much more that make it possible for everyone to gain the most out of their Yosemite experience. However, Summer is the busiest time of year for the park, so it is important to know the availabilities and wait times before making your trip to one of the most popular national parks in the country.

How much money does it cost to go to Yosemite National Park?

The individual cost to get into Yosemite with one full automobile is $35 for a whole week. Those who enter via motorcycle must pay $30 and passes for individuals that come on foot are $15. Moreover, the National Park Service does offer other entry options such as the Yosemite or America the Beautiful passes.

The Yosemite Pass costs $80, is only applicable to guests who travel in an automobile, and lasts for a year. The America the Beautiful pass costs individuals $80, lasts a year and provides entry to all other national parks in the United States.

The best financial option depends on individual circumstances, especially for those who do not plan on visiting Yosemite or other national parks more than once a year. In that instance, the individual automobile pass would make more sense for those traveling by automobile. However, if you are a senior citizen over the age of 62 then you are eligible for an $ 80-lifetime pass applicable to Yosemite and all other national parks.

What is the best time of year to visit Yosemite National Park?

Depending on your weather preference and availability, each season of Yosemite offers guests a different experience. The busiest time of the year at the park is between May to October. If you prefer to enjoy Yosemite with less traffic and people then visiting from November to April would be the best option; however, the weather will be colder.

Can I drive through Yosemite right now?