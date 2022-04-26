Mother's Day gift ideas for 2022

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mother’s Day is rapidly approaching, and it's time to get a leg up on the gifting game.

From finds for foodies to cozy PJ's and slippers, delight mom or a mother figure in your life with one of the gift ideas below.

Eastern Standard Provisions Mother’s Day Gourmet Soft Pretzel & Liège Belgian Waffle Gift Box, $54.99

This salty-sweet combination is a Mother’s Day winner. The company uses natural ingredients to craft artisanal soft pretzels, Liège Belgian waffles, flavored salts, sugars and artfully blended sauces. This set includes signature soft pretzels, soft pretzel bites, classic Liège Belgian waffles, dark-chocolate-dipped Liège Belgian waffles, French toast sugar, classic pretzel salt, wild Maine blueberry jam, Maui onion mustard and lemon rosemary salt.

Celestron Nature DX 8x42, $149.95

She kept an eagle eye on you, and now it’s her turn to turn her gaze to nature, a sporting event or a concert. These first-rate binoculars include a waterproof lightweight polycarbonate housing with a fast and simple focusing mechanism so she won’t miss a thing on her next birdwatching outing.

MOTHER’S DAY GIFT IDEA: ETERNAL ROSES AND KEEPSAKE BOUQUETS

Gobble, from $119.90 for five nights a week for two people)

Dinners like creamy lemon fettuccine with shrimp and sugar snap peas or filet mignon with potato dauphinoise, asparagus and sauce bordelaise are included in this food gift. Help mom save time in the kitchen with these restaurant-worthy meals for which chefs do all the prep work so dinner comes together in 15 minutes or less. Be sure to throw in some tasty sides like baked garlic bread or za’atar naan bread and desserts like warm chocolate lava cake and crème brûlée cheesecake.

Naot Footwear Unwind Slippers, $59.95

Ladies swoon for these fantastic slippers with mattress foam padding that are made from completely vegan materials. The pair from Naot is also lined with fleece to offer warmth.

Teleflora Whimsical Dragonfly Bouquet, from $64.99

For a one-of-a-kind floral arrangement, we love this selection from Teleflora showcasing lavender roses, green carnations, purple sinuata statice, lavender alstroemeria, green cushion spray chrysanthemums, huckleberry and miniature lavender carnations. It’s presented in a glazed, ceramic dragonfly-emblazoned pitcher that she can use for years to come.

Rose Box NYC Long-Lasting Fresh Roses, from $109

For another floral option, try Rose Box and their Mother’s Day shop collection. The company specializes in making eye-catching, long-lasting arrangements with their specially preserved roses. You can even build your own box of flowers with your mom’s initials in roses. Best of all, these fragrant blooms last up to three years with zero watering or other maintenance required.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Outdoor Fellow Four-Month Scented Candle Subscription, $119.95

Mom or a beloved mother figure in your life may swoon for this subscription service that delivers a candle to her doorstep each month. Each candle is handcrafted in the USA and poured into dishwasher-safe glasses that can be used to sip from in their post-wick life. Customers can specify which scents they want to be sent in the care package (some options include fireplace and clove, coastal forest, pepper and orange and rosa moschata) and the company supports the Trust for Public Land which ensures communities all over the country have access to playgrounds and public spaces with a 5% donation from every purchase going to the cause.

California Cowboy La Sirena Robe, $148

If you want to splurge on mom this Mother’s Day, consider this robe that’s a homage to "the lost art of vintage poolside luxury." The printed kimono robe is lined with ultra-soft terry and has a champagne-bottle-sized back pocket. This gift also comes with a drink insulator and bottle opener.

Instacart, prices vary

With same-day delivery, Instacart’s Gifts hub features 600-plus major retailer partners including Sephora, Best Buy, Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Customers can also shop from grocers such as Costco, Publix, Wegmans and more to order flowers, candy, and treats she’ll adore. There’s an option to let mom select her preferred delivery time, so they know she'll be home when the goods get delivered.

The HumanBeing Journal, $45

Give her the gift of a place for self-reflection this Mother’s Day with this journal that includes guided questions and monthly challenges. Better yet, the gift helps others with a portion of each sale donated to mental health organizations, including The National Alliance on Mental Health.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Think Royln, Junior Wingman Tote, $168

For the mother, aunt or loved one who always carries a bundle of goods wherever she goes, this bag has room for her phone, books, sweater, wallet, a change of shoes, and more. There’s even a water bottle pocket in the interior. Available in a variety of colors, the tote includes one adjustable and detachable strap.

Little Sleepies Pajamas, from $26

These "buttery soft" bamboo pajamas and nightgowns come with matching options for little ones. You can check out their Mother’s Day collection here, which includes the "I Love You a Latte" coffee print for the java-fueled mama.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS