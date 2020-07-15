Best backyard games for social distancing this summer

It’s possible to have fun and stay safe.

No one wants to spend the summer inside. Unfortunately, with the coronavirus pandemic leaving many summer plans on uncertain grounds, families may be wondering what exactly they can do. While traveling may be out of the question for many, there’s still plenty of fun to be had right in the front and backyard.

Parents can still socialize their kids over the warmer months, but they should take social distancing into account.

One good way to ensure that people practice social distance is to give everyone a pool noodle, Parents.com reports. These toys are long enough to ensure that no one gets too close but are also soft enough that they can be used for a variety of games without anyone getting hurt.

GIRL, 4, HEARTBROKEN OVER CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWNS IN VIRAL VIDEO

For example, kids can play tag, using the pool noodles to tag each other.

Other games that can be played without getting too close are call and response types of games, like Simon Says. In fact, according to Parents.com, Simon Says helps children learn to self-regulate, which can increase their chances of success in school.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Of course, games like bocce ball and cornhole might be more fun for older kids (or teens and young adults staying with their parents), Today reports. Due to their turn-based nature, these games are easily adaptable to situations where social distancing is recommended.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Certain field games can be safely played as well. Parents.com recommends games like kickball, as long as it is played on a big enough field. Also, instead of having players actually tag each other out, they can use pool noodles here as well.