Girl, 4, heartbroken over coronavirus shutdowns in viral video

An adorable 4-year-old girl in Arizona is being praised for telling it like it is and sharing her frustrations about the coronavirus pandemic while her routine has been upended and favorite places remain closed. Video footage of the child’s candid outburst has since gone viral on multiple social media platforms with millions of views.

Blake McLennan was eating dinner with her family in March when her parents gently broke the news that she couldn’t attend dance class because of COVID-19 closures, AZFamily reports.

“We explained the shutdown, dance classes would be done for a while, jujitsu would be done,” Rebecca McLennan, the girl’s mom, told KPNX on Friday. “When we mentioned dance class, Blake lost it.”

The youngster got emotional, and dad Ben McLennan quietly began recording Blake’s passionate reaction while processing the news.

“So, now, everything in this world has to shut all the way down. Nobody has to go anywhere because they’re shut down. The ice cream truck is shut down,” Blake cried.

“We can’t go anywhere — not even McDonald’s, which is my favorite restaurant!” she continued through tears.

“It's really frustrating. If you go through the drive-thru it’s just boring because you have to wait for your food to come,” she argued. “If you’re inside, playing on the playground, it wouldn’t be boring.

“And the only thing that is open is nothing. Nothing!” Blake exclaimed.

"Except maybe homes like ours" another child offered in the background.

Explaining that she understood that “everything has to be shut down for everyone to be safe,” Blake lamented that the current state of the world was just no fun.

A three-minute clip of the child’s relatable diatribe has gone wildly viral, racking up nearly 9.3 million views on Facebook and 8 million on Twitter since hitting social media last week.

Commenters praised the little girl’s emotional intelligence and complimented her parents for listening so thoughtfully to what she had to say.

In a larger sense, Ben said that Blake doesn’t typically have such outbursts and got some of her favorite things mixed up during her rambunctious rant, AZFamily reports – though her logic for being frustrated was crystal clear.

“We all thought we’d be out off of it by now, so for it to still be here I think we’re all in the place she was three months ago,” the dad told KPNX.