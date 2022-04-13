This strawberry trifle is the perfect spring dessert: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you're hoping to whip up a fluffy and delightful dessert this spring, or perhaps even for Easter, look no further.

"This Strawberry Trifle is a famous dessert in Brazil," said Lilian Vallezi, recipe developer of simplelivingrecipes.com. "The traditional Brazilian version consists of strawberries, whipped cream, and meringue cookies only, but in my recipe, I added a sweetened condensed milk based custard, which brings this recipe to a whole new level."

VIRAL THREE-INGREDIENT CREME BRULEE RECIPE IS A ‘LOVE AT FIRST BITE’ YOU CAN MAKE AT HOME

Vallezi said if you plan on making this dessert for a special occasion, you can prep the majority of the recipe a day or two in advance.

"Just make sure to whip the heavy cream and assemble the trifle a few hours before serving for ultimate freshness and mouthfeel experience," she said.

Strawberry Trifle by Lilian Vallezi of Simple Living Recipes

Serves 16

Prep time: 40 minutes

Cook time: 8 minutes

Refrigeration time: 1 hour

Total time: 1 hour and 48 minutes

Ingredients

For the trifle:

42 oz. strawberries

4 oz. meringue cookies

For the custard:

17 fl. oz. milk

2 tablespoon cornstarch

14-oz. can sweetened condensed milk

3 egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the whipped cream:

16 fl. oz. heavy whipping cream

⅔ cup powdered sugar

COOKIE-SHAPING HACK FOR TURNING OVAL COOKIES INTO ‘PERFECT ROUND COOKIES’ GOES VIRAL

Instructions

For the trifle:

1. Slice enough strawberries to place around your serving bowl, leaving a few whole ones to use for decoration. Cover, and set them aside in the fridge. Cut the rest of the strawberries into smaller pieces, and place them in a colander, with a bowl underneath, to hold all the liquid that will be released. Place it in the fridge, covered, until it's time to assemble the trifle.

For the custard:

1. In a medium saucepan, turn off the heat, add milk, cornstarch, and sweetened condensed milk, whisking to combine. Add the egg yolks, sieving it first to remove the membrane, chalaza, and any egg whites remaining; whisk to combine.

2. Turn on the medium heat, and cook it until it boils, whisking constantly. Let it boil for about 30 seconds and turn off the heat. Add vanilla extract whisk to combine, and transfer the custard to a bowl. Cover it with a plastic wrap touching the entire surface of the custard, and take it to the fridge to cool off completely.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For the whipped cream:

1. Using an electric mixer, beat heavy cream and powdered sugar, starting on low speed and gradually increasing to medium-high speed. Beat until it's thick, and firm peaks can be formed. Set aside.

To assemble the trifle:

1. Inside your serving bowl, make a layer using half of the custard.

2. Place the sliced strawberries against the walls of the bowl, and then fill the center with half of the smaller chopped strawberries (drain them well first).

3. Set aside a few whole meringue cookies for decoration. Break the rest into big chunks, and spread half of it on top of the strawberries.

4. Spread half of the whipped cream over the cookies, making an even layer.

5. Repeat all layers once again, finishing with the whipped cream layer. Decorate as desired.

This original recipe is owned by Simple Living Recipes and was shared with Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER